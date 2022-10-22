History | HS Theme, which has just been published, tells about the presidents of Finland

The 108-page magazine delves into the personalities of the presidents, the fateful moments of their terms of office and the importance of the presidential institution for Finland.

Who his predecessor, the current president of the republic Sauli Niinistö particularly appreciate – and why?

And for what K. J. Ståhlberg was so revered in the eyes of his contemporaries, while his successors Lauri Kristian Relander remained unknown and modest in reputation as president? If P. E. Svinhufvud wouldn’t have made his decisive radio speech, would there have been a coup d’état in Finland?

These and many other questions are answered by the newly published HS Theme. This time, the 108-page magazine delves into the presidents of Finland.

Only twelve Finns know what it’s like to be president of the republic. Their reign spans the 105-year history of independent Finland. The theme has twelve articles with a precise perspective, which reveal the personalities of the presidents and the importance of their work for the development of Finland – and sometimes also the rest of the world.

Called Kallio remembered for his dramatic death after the Winter War. Risto Ryti was imprisoned as a war criminal. Mannerheim was a noble lord who grew up in the imperial army and wanted to be president. J. K. Paasikivi defined the direction of foreign policy, but what would he have thought of NATO membership? Tarja Halonen the season was historic. During that time, the current young female ministers grew up and later rose to power.

Supplier Unto Hämäläinen to write about the moment when Kekkonen was at the height of his reign. Antti Blåfield in turn tells Mauno Koiviston about the deep relationship with Russia and why, according to Koivisto, Russia was such a dangerous country.

Martti Ahtisaaren belonged to the cabinet Jussi Lähde opened his notebook for his own text and prepared a text about how Ahtisaari wanted to reform Finnish politics – and why that goal was left unfinished.

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö gave Teema an extensive interviewwhere Niinistö talked about his work and who should represent Finland in NATO.

The magazine also discusses the important role of the presidents’ spouses.

HS Theme is a separately ordered magazine, which is produced by Kuukausiliitti’s editors. The theme appears six times a year. More information at HS.fi/tema.