History | How often do you think about the Roman Empire? An absurd claim about men’s mental movements is spreading on Tiktok

How do you often find yourself spontaneously thinking about Ancient Rome?

If you’re a man, probably often, at least if you believe in a new social media trend.

A challenge spreading on Some has prompted women to ask men how often they think about the Roman Empire. The answers show that many men think about ancient Rome on a weekly or even daily basis.

In any case, confusingly often.

All started when a Swede Gaius Flavius shared on August 19 on his Instagram the video:

“Ladies, many of you have no idea how often men think of the Roman Empire.”

“In the Roman Empire” (eng. the Roman Empire) Flavius ​​refers to the empire that grew out of the ancient city-state of Rome, which at its widest encompassed the entire Mediterranean region.

He enjoys reviving the history of the Roman Empire, that is, he tries to restore the life of the era as it was, for example through clothing.

After the argument, she made an appeal in the video: “Ask your husband, boyfriend, father or brother – you may be surprised by the answer.”

And the answers have really surprised me.

The video has been viewed 1.8 million times on Instagram by Friday. In the comments of the video, many say that based on their surveys, the men really think about the Roman Empire, well, more than they would have thought.

“I just asked my boyfriend this and now he’s talking about Roman buildings,” one commenter responded to the video.

“He replied that once a week!” another commented.

Couple of weeks later the question spread to Tiktok as well.

A writer from the beginning of the week Sam Slupski published by the videowhere she says she heard about the trend and asked her husband how often he thinks about the Roman Empire.

“He said every single day and then we had a 45-minute long conversation about the Roman Empire,” he says in the video, which has garnered more than 5 million views, and continued:

“Perhaps in the future I too will think about the Roman Empire every day.”

According to Slupski, the conversation continued from the Roman Empire to the Egyptians and from there to the Neanderthals and from there to the Big Bang.

Many in the comments of videos made on the subject, users say that men answer that they think about ancient Rome often, but not as often as, say, the Second World War or the Vikings.

And not only men! In the comments of many social media videos, women also said that they too often think about the Roman Empire, other fallen empires in history, or other historical events.

