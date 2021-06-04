Regarding World Environment Day, this June 5, 2021, in the Chronicle of History of France 24 we make a brief account of when it began to speak of “global warming” and why it changed its nickname to “change climate”. The latter considered as a euphemism for tens of thousands of activists, since it does not do justice to the environmental emergency that the planet is experiencing, due to the incessant emission of greenhouse gases from the large multinationals.

The first person to publicly alert about an impact of CO2 in the atmosphere was Svante August Arrhenius, a Swedish scientist and professor. He did it in April 1896 with an essay called “The influence of carbonic acid in the air, on the temperature of the soil.” For the time, carbon dioxide used to be called carbonic acid, and Arrhenius speculated on its influence and atmospheric variations from being emitted en masse. But in his study, this later Swedish winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry avoided attributing to fossil fuels the cause of future global warming.

By the end of the 19th century, since industrial development did not seem to impact the balance and harmony of nature, no one took Arrhenius’s theory seriously. But 42 years later, the scientific world paid attention, on this matter, to the study of an English engineer named Guy Stewart Callendar.

His main contribution was to link the increase in the global temperature of the planet from 1890 to 1938, with the 10% increase in the concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Paradoxically, Callendar considered this progressive warming as a good thing, because according to him it would delay the arrival of the next ice age.

The Cold War period that triggered extreme temperatures in the world

After the Second World War, and throughout the postwar period known as the Cold War, industrial production rose to its maximum power. Scientists were able to monitor drastic variations in Earth’s temperature, such as two decades of intense cold from 1950 to 1970; and then a staggered warming between 1970 and 1990.

In the mid-1970s, for the first time the scientific community openly exposed the term “global warming”, and by 1988, when the hottest year in the history of the Earth ever recorded was witnessed, the world’s newspapers began to link it with something called a “greenhouse effect”

So by the late 1980s and early 1990s, leaders such as Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher included “global warming” as a threat to the planet on their political agendas.

An unprecedented speech that took on greater relevance in 1995 when an international group of scientists argued for the first time “the indisputable human influence” of the so-called “greenhouse effect”. For the first time, there was talk of the risk of a hole in the ozone layer, caused by industrial gases, which would allow the radiation emitted by the sun to enter the planet further.

When the alarms were set, the UN carried out the Climate Change Convention in Berlin, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreements

In 1995, the UN organized the Climate Change Convention in Berlin chaired by a young Angela Merkel, who professed the need for oil-exporting nations to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, produced from fossil fuels, which are mainly responsible for an increase in the temperature of the planet, as demonstrated by the end of the 20th century by the Research Center of British Hydraulics, the Oxford Center for Environmental Research, and the supercomputers of the Institute for Climate Impacts in Hamburg and Potsdam.

The term “global warming”, which refers only to the temperature of the Earth’s surface, mutated into the so-called “climate change”, which in addition to including warming, warns about the “secondary effects” for the planet that scientists expose to overcome the barrier of 2 degrees Celsius.

That is, the global shortage of food, the melting of glaciers, the consequent flooding of the coasts, and the extinction of thousands of species. Faced with such forecasts, activists and journalistic newsrooms around the world have chosen to describe the situation as an “environmental emergency”, and thus give it greater linguistic weight.

With the European Copernicus service recorded the hottest years in the history of the planet in the decade from 2010 to 2020, the UN agreed to the so-called Paris Agreement. This agreement, drawn up in 2015 and signed in 2016, is a successor to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, in which the nations of the world and especially the industrialized nations committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, to keep below the 2 degrees Celsius, the global temperature.

But before governments that ignored these commitments, such as that of Donald Trump who withdrew from the Paris Agreement at the time, the voice of international activists such as that of the young Swede Greta Thunberg gained global prominence.

Like her, there are tens of thousands of activists who play a very important role, in the heat of the massive mobilizations, so that large companies reduce their carbon emissions and thus minimize the risk of apocalyptic scenarios for survival on Earth.

A requirement that according to many experts is far from being achieved, given the incessant trade in oil, coal and their derivatives to satisfy world energy consumption.