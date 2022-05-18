The LGBTIQ+ collective continues to be persecuted by dozens of states in the world and in many of the countries where they enjoy rights they still suffer aggression and violence that the authorities have not been able to stop. On the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia in History of France 24 we review the historical struggles that this group has maintained in search of their fundamental rights.

This May 17 marks the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. A day that aims to denounce and act against the thousands of cases of discrimination suffered by these groups every year, which sometimes end in death.

The date chosen by the United Nations to denounce homophobia is very representative, since May 17, 1990 was when the World Health Organization stopped considering homosexuality as a mental illness. A change of course that was a first step to end the institutional discrimination that homosexuals, transsexuals and bisexuals have suffered for centuries.

And it is that the LGBTI collective has had to face their persecution since time immemorial. In fact, his first small victory did not come until 1791, when France, Andorra and Haiti were the first three countries on the planet to decriminalize homosexuality.

A minimal advance that would progressively begin to have its importance with the arrival of the second half of the 20th century, when a large majority of countries in Europe, America and Oceania decided to stop punishing homosexuality. Although, in many others, especially in Asia and Africa, it is still persecuted today.

Eleven countries punish homosexuality with death. Eight of them are in the Middle East and three in Africa. And as many as 58 nations punish these people with prison sentences. A more than significant number that, above all, is concentrated in Africa and Asia, although there are also examples in the Caribbean and in Guyana.

‘Stonewall’, one of the points of origin of this fight

These situations of injustice have made the LGBTI community mobilize for decades in search of more rights. The most significant date is probably June 28, 1969, when the ‘Stonewall’ riots took place.

That day the police made a discriminatory raid on one of the most recognized bars frequented by the LGBTI community in New York. And this produced a historic collective reaction in defense of their rights, which continues to be commemorated in an important part of the world every June 28 on what is known as Pride Day. A day that mixes the festive atmosphere with the protest.

This context increased the collective’s claims against what they understood to be state discrimination, especially in Western countries. Homosexual couples claimed their rights to marry or adopt in the same way that heterosexual couples do.

Advances, but also intolerance

Some advances that could not be seen until the arrival of the 21st century. The first nation in the world to recognize same-sex marriage was the Netherlands in 2001, followed by Belgium in 2003 and Spain and Canada in 2005.

During the last decade there have been advances in this matter, but the countries with equal marriage are still a minority. Only 31 countries allow same-sex marriages. Particularly noteworthy is the legalization in Western Europe, and an important part of the Americas. Although there are also striking cases such as South Africa or Taiwan, the only territory in all of Asia where it is legal.

But the gain of rights has not always been accompanied by tolerance and respect towards these people. Attacks on homosexuals or transsexuals have continued to exist even in countries where they enjoy full institutional recognition.

The most affected here are transsexual people, since according to Amnesty International, between 2008 and 2020 3,664 were murdered worldwide. A figure that is mostly concentrated in Latin America, since 4 of the 5 most affected countries are Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela. And in Europe, attacks by far-right groups have continued.

Reason why this day is commemorated. The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia does not only have the objective of claiming rights in countries where they still do not exist or of demanding the end of the death sentence or imprisonment. It also seeks the protection of these people in countries where institutions provide rights but do not prevent people from dying each year because of their sexual orientation or identity.