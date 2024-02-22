History | Hitler was “an upstart, former decorative painter and political snob” – Finland's early diplomats did not always get it right

The recent book maps how newly independent Finland built its foreign relations. One thing sounds familiar in the envoys' reports: terror reigned in Russia.

What required of a good diplomat?

At the Finnish ambassador in Paris with Carl Enckell had a view on the matter when he reported to the Foreign Minister in February 1927 Väinö to Voionmaa.

“– it takes a sense of reality, the ability to notice humbug and a sufficiently versatile orientation to be able to understand,” wrote Enckell.

Enckell's the characterization is included by the researcher of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UM). Jussi Pekkarinen to the most recent work I went and heard.

The book's subtitle and topic may suddenly sound like paper: “political reporting of the foreign affairs administration 1918–1933”.

However, one should not be fooled by the first impression. The most important duties of Finnish diplomats have traditionally included reporting from the station country to Helsinki. This was especially the case in the period between the wars, when the flow of information was much slower and more limited than it is today.

The 1920s and 1930s were also marked by the fact that newly independent Finland had to create its foreign affairs administration almost from scratch. Thus, UM's archives offer a view of the young republic and its efforts in building foreign relations.

Pekkarinen says that he has waded through all the political reports of that era that have been sent from foreign missions to Helsinki. There has been some confusion, especially when many diplomats of the old school tried to hide the scarcity of content under the veil of verbosity.

“ “It's no fun talking shit to unintelligent quinnies you don't know.”

I went and I heard – book paints a picture of the shaping of reporting practices of Finnish ambassadors. Diplomats and other enthusiasts are most interested in this issue.

It also becomes clear that the job of a diplomat is perhaps not as glamorous as it is often imagined. This is what the ambassador appointed to Berlin wrote in November 1927 Wäinö Wuolijoki to his social democratic party colleague Vainö for Tanner:

“Even though you don't have to envy this place either, it's not fun going from lunch to tea and from tea to dinner and talking shit with unintelligent quinnies you don't know.”

It remains unclear what a quince is. The word cannot be found with search functions or in search works.

The book perhaps the most interesting content, however, are contemporary testimonies from Europe between the wars. Finnish ambassadors were in key places – Moscow, Tallinn, Stockholm, Berlin, London – when history was made.

“I would be inclined to think of everything as a huge film show,” wrote the ambassador to Berlin Harri Holma in the fall of 1923, when the 34-year-old National Socialist Adolf Hitler had attempted a coup in Munich.

Holma prepared a small personal introduction about Hitler:

“He is upstart (former decorative painter), political snob, headstrong, albeit a good speaker and a tearing demagogue, a fantasist without certain goals, almost a visionary with the morbid qualities of one.”

“ “Stalin is a former high school student of an idealistic type”

Wrong it is of course easy to shake one's head at past assessments and belittlings with the help of hindsight. On the other hand, it is the hindsight that makes old documents so fascinating.

Ambassador to Moscow in the 1920s With Antti Hackzell had both pole twenties and bad huts among his reports.

When the founder of the Soviet state Vladimir Lenin had died in January 1924, Hackzell and the rest of the diplomatic corps were invited to the House of Trade Unions to bid farewell to Lenin's body. According to Hackzell's report, the occasion was hollow.

Of course, everyone was concerned about the follower question. Hackzell estimates that at least About Joseph Stalin not up to the task: “Stalin is a former high school student of an idealistic type who lacks the decisiveness necessary for a leader.”

On the other hand, in the summer of 1924, Hackzell wrote about the “terror problem” of the eastern neighbor in a perceptive, downright philosophical way. Here's just a small excerpt:

“Terror bewitches and invigorates the forces, it gives an abundance of power, and only a few have the moral fitness to tear themselves away from it, like the law of continuity, it carries everyone else on its way…”

However, Hackzell's star is dimmed by the fact that he was openly anti-Semitic in his previous reports. In 1922, Hackzell reported that Russian state espionage and terror was organized by Jews.

“ In Italy, “they are happy as long as they can eat their macaroni.”

of the 1920s dictatorships also included Italy.

Finland's ambassador to Rome was also evaluating the big question of the time – will the power of the fascists last Rolf Thesleffwho got to meet the prime minister, i.e. the dictator Benito Mussolini.

“Mussolini received me very kindly, talking with me for about 15 minutes,” Thesleff reported at the end of 1925. “At first I used the conversation in French and Mussolini inquired about my past.”

Later, Thesleff speculated that there was discontent under the surface in Italy, but people did not dare to open their mouths.

The envoy's analysis was not necessarily very deep.

“Perhaps they can be satisfied with their current despotism for a long time?” Thesleff wrote to Helsinki in 1926. “They are politically indifferent and are content as long as they can eat their macaroni.”

Jussi Pekkarinen. I went and heard. Political reporting of the Foreign Affairs Administration 1918–1933. Big Dipper.

Correction 22.2. at 6:47 p.m.: A photo that was mistakenly claimed to be Wäinö Wuolijoki has been removed from the article.