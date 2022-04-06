Nayib Bukele has waged a war against the gangs in El Salvador. Although they perform in this Central American country, their origin is in the refugees from the Salvadoran civil war who fled to the United States. The two main ones are the Mara Salvatrucha 13 and Barrio 18, very powerful organizations that the Salvadoran state has previously tried to combat with the “iron hand” technique, but failed in the attempt.

El Salvador is currently experiencing one of the most violent moments in recent years. President Nayib Bukele has launched a controversial campaign of repression against the members of all the country’s gangs, known as maras, who have violently ravaged this nation for decades. But where do these organizations come from and why has El Salvador not been able to deal with them until now?

To find out, you have to go back to 1980. On that date, the civil war began in El Salvador that pitted the government, supported by the United States, against the guerrillas of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front for 12 years. A conflict marked by extreme violence that left more than 75,000 dead and around 400,000 Salvadoran refugees in the United States. It is in these families that fled the war is the origin of the maras.

The origin of these gangs is outside of El Salvador

These migrants mostly arrived in the city of Los Angeles. In a hostile environment, the adolescents of these families were the first to band together to protect themselves from other urban gangs. The majority enlisted in two groups: the one known as Barrio 18, of Mexican origins but that accepted Salvadorans, and the Mara Salvatrucha 13, of purely Salvadoran essence. These two groups, initially allies, began to increase their influence in the slums of Los Angeles until at one point they became rivals.

The two gangs were characterized by their extreme violence. His power was such in California that the solution proposed by the United States was the massive extradition of these gang members to El Salvador in the mid-1990s. An estimated 4,000 were arrested and deported. A short-term solution. That in the long run would bring consequences.

these gang members they arrived in a poor country, devastated by war and with broken families. The perfect breeding ground to continue growing. These gangs took control of the streets and began to recruit thousands of young people from poor families, whose only way out was to join these organizations, which trained them from adolescence.

From the beginning, its members are required to be absolutely loyal to the gang and are trained to commit murder, rape, kidnapping and extortion. Most of them are marked all over their bodies with tattoos from the gang to which they belong…and betrayal is paid for with death.

Barrio 18 and Salvatrucha 13, two gangs marked by extreme violence

The rivalry between Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha 13 grew to unsustainable levels. Daily murders multiplied in El Salvador during the 1990s. These organizations began to control territory where the Salvadoran State was not present to the point of having a presence in 94% of the almost 300 municipalities that make up El Salvador.

Under the presidency of Francisco Flores, between 1999 and 2004, the “iron fist” tactic began to be used. Stop violence with more violence. The State began a campaign of massive arrests in which gang members were also murdered.

A highly questionable policy that also ended the lives of hundreds of civilians who were mistaken for gang members or simply found themselves in the crossfire and, moreover, did not serve to put an end to the gangs. In fact, their power increased from the prisons, where they were able to reorganize with relative ease, since they normally had exclusive prisons for each gang.

This situation led the government to seek a truce in 2012 in exchange for prison benefits. Something that was very unpopular in the population despite the fact that the murders were reduced by half between that year and 2014. However, the end of the truce in 2015turned El Salvador into the most dangerous country in the world, reaching the figure of 105 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

A dramatic situation that pushed thousands of Salvadorans to flee the country out of fear. Ironically, the gangs that formed in the 1980s in the United States and were expelled for their violence generated an immigration crisis 30 years later that fully affected the United States.

Violence to stop violence

It is in this context in which the figure of President Nayib Bukele appears in 2019. One of his main promises was to end gang violence. And so it was during the first years of his mandate. Homicide rates fell from 105 to 20 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The point is that this seemed to respond to a secret agreement with the gangs in exchange for benefits, something that the State always denied but that local media outlets such as El Faro and even the United States confirmed. So the increase in murders in recent days and the draconian reaction of Bukele, who decreed a state of emergency and ordered the imprisonment of thousands of gang members and rationing of the prisoners’ food, seem to respond to a breakdown of those agreements.

Bukele returns to tactics that his predecessors already used and that were shown to be of little use in the face of a problem that is difficult to solve with more violence. Especially because the structural power that these gangs have exists thanks to the deep inequality and poverty that El Salvador has suffered for decades.