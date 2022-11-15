The world has its eyes on Qatar, the nation in charge of organizing the 2022 World Cup. Despite being a small country, it will hold such an important competition in the world of sports thanks to its great economic capacity and its enormous influence. geopolitics based on its extractive oil and natural gas industry. In addition, numerous controversies surround Qatar around its defense of laws that violate the human rights and labor rights of millions of people.

This coming November 20, Qatar will become the first nation in the Middle East to host a World Cup. An unprecedented event that, however, has raised numerous controversies around the reasons why this small nation has been chosen as the venue for such an important sporting event and due to complaints by numerous NGOs for human rights violations. What is this country doing?

Qatar is located on a small peninsula attached to the Arabian Peninsula. Its size is barely half that of El Salvador, the smallest nation in continental America. 2.6 million people live in this totally desert space, of which only about 300,000 are Qataris, the rest are migrant workers who, for the most part, are in charge of providing services and being the workforce. Data that make Qatar a small nation in demographic and territorial terms, something that has not prevented it from being a regional power.

Qatar, a young nation that bases its wealth on the extraction of fossil fuels

To understand this you have to look at its history. Qatar has been governed since the mid-19th century by the Al Thani family, however, for centuries it was a key territory for the sale of pearls under the influence of various empires, such as the Persian or the Ottoman. The situation changed from 1916, when it became a British protectorate, although the Al Thani continued to have political power within the territory. It was under this protectorate that the United Kingdom discovered large amounts of oil and natural gas in its explorations.

Two elements that would make Qatar a fundamental part of the world economy. In 1961, the territory became part of OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, just one year after the organization was formed. And in 1971, this territory became an independent state for the first time. After this process, Qatar was established as an absolute monarchy of a conservative nature where religion plays a fundamental role.

The Al Thani created an emirate in which Wahhabism, a fundamentalist branch of Sunnism that defends the most traditional side of Islam, plays a very important role in its laws. Political parties and trade unions are prohibited in Qatar. Power resides mainly in the emir and his entourage, which also belongs to the Al Thani family. This country has legislation that, for example, punishes homosexuality with jail and persecutes it, that prohibits women from driving a car or that encourages the slave labor of migrants through a traditional system called kafala.

A Qatari woman walks around in a veil that covers her entire body while skyscraper construction takes place in the background. In Doha, Qatar, on May 14, 2010. AP – Kamran Jebreili

Points that, however, contrast with its proximity to the West. Since the 1990s, Qatar has been a partner of nations such as the United States and has even participated in joint military operations such as the 1990 Gulf War against Iraq or the 2011 invasion of Libya. Its neoliberal and open economic policy is also Unlike its religious tradition, something that has led Doha, its capital, to become one of the most modern urban centers on the planet.

Its power is basically due to the large amount of fossil fuels that this small country possesses. This nation is the third largest exporter of natural gas in the world, owning 13% of the global total and, in addition, it has a reserve of some 25 billion barrels of oil for the coming decades.

A strength that this small nation has been able to take advantage of to increase its influence in the Arab world and in the rest of the planet. An example is its Al-Jazeera news channel, a television channel that is the most watched in the Middle East and that projects the Qatari vision to many countries. In addition, several Qatari sovereign funds have invested in numerous companies around the world, coming to own soccer teams such as Paris Saint Germain or renowned airlines. A form of soft power that has a very high influence.

The Saudi Arabia bloc was a moment of maximum tension

This situation has come to worry even Saudi Arabia, the strongest international player in the Persian Gulf. In 2017, this country, along with other Arab monarchies in the area such as the United Arab Emirates or Bahrain, began an economic and political blockade against Qatar for “promoting” and “financing” terrorist groups such as the Islamic State, something that private individuals have done. from Qatar but also from Saudi Arabia – and due to its proximity to Iran, the main rival Riyadh. This gesture raised fears of a conflict in the region and the future of Qatar, although in 2021 relations returned to normal after this isolation did not prevent the Qatari emirate from continuing to grow.

Workers work on the construction of the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, December 20, 2019. AP – Hassan Ammar

In this context, holding a World Cup is one more example of the influence that Qatar can have thanks to its resources. And an opportunity to vindicate itself against the other Arab nations.

The complaints that it has received from NGOs such as Amnesty International or Human Rights Watch for its laws that attack some human rights and that especially punish the LGBTI community or for the subhuman conditions that migrant workers have experienced to build the World Cup facilities do not have served for FIFA to suspend this event. And, this is, once again, another display of his power. In the coming weeks it will be seen if his influence is effective once the ball starts rolling or if this World Cup will be tainted by the scandals that surround it.