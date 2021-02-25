With 11 million inhabitants, Haiti is a nation that finds no peace. It is traversed by rampant corruption, inequality, extreme poverty and the calamities that have been left behind by multiple natural catastrophes. This mixture has provoked multiple popular uprisings, such as the one that recently plunged Haiti into a new crisis and a wave of insecurity and kidnappings.

In 1804, a slave revolt led by General Toussaint Louverture made Haiti the first independent nation in all of Latin America and the Caribbean, and the first in the world to abolish slavery. Nearly 100 years of political instability followed and the payment of heavy compensation to France.

The first half of the 20th century was marked by the military occupation of the United States, between 1915 and 1934, and a massacre instigated by the Dominican President Rafael Trujillo on the common border of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, which claimed the lives of 20,000 to 30,000 Haitians.

The violence did not stop, and from 1957 to 1986, father and son Duvalier – François, the father, nicknamed ‘Papa Doc’ and his son Jean-Claude, ‘Baby Doc’ – sowed terror and bled the public purse. Its paramilitary groups, including the infamous ‘Tonton Macoute’, are estimated to have kidnapped, tortured, killed and disappeared 60,000 opposition people.

Fed up with oppression and Haitian elites, in 1986 a popular uprising overthrew Jean Claude Duvalier, who went into exile in France. But his departure did not solve the country’s structural problems.

The failed democracy that started in Haiti in the 1990s

Power in Haiti was for a few years in the hands of the military who carried out a series of coups, until in 1990 a democratically elected president was elected for the first time: Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

Aristide began to govern on February 7, 1991, with such bad luck that he was deposed in a new military coup seven months later. While he went into exile in Venezuela and later in Washington, the military, once again in power, carried out hundreds of arrests, torture, and extrajudicial executions of citizens who supported Aristide. This was denounced by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in 1993.

A year later, in 1994, with the support of 20,000 American soldiers, Aristide was returned to power, from where he granted the United States future privatizations in telecommunications companies and applied neoliberal measures demanded by international financial institutions.

In 1995, Aristide handed over power to René Préval, the second democratically elected Haitian president in two hundred years. Préval governed 5 years without major shocks and with a marked focus on neoliberal economics. In 2000, the presidency returned to his colleague Aristide, who suffered a new exhaustion of the people. And the thing is that things were not going well. Political instability, corruption, crime and misery continued to deepen to the point that in 2004 a popular revolt forced him into a new exile.

That same year, the UN sent a peacekeeping mission -MINUSTAH- to appease and stabilize the heated spirits of the Caribbean country. MINUSTAH spent the next 13 years there, involved in controversies that have generated distrust of Haitians in the face of the UN.

The 2010 earthquake that plunged the country into despair

Battered for years by hurricanes and tropical storms, on January 12, 2010, Haiti suffered a devastating earthquake that left at least 220,000 people dead, another 350,000 were injured and 1.5 million were affected. The devastating earthquake aggravated the acute and painful social crisis. The country was partially in ruins, with hundreds of thousands of homes, government buildings and churches destroyed.

To make matters worse, waste from a UN station contaminated the Artibonite, the main river on the island of Hispaniola, with cholera, generating an epidemic that killed 10,000 people and sickened more than 600,000. After years of denying responsibility, the UN apologized in 2016, but has done little in terms of financial reparation. Since then, Haiti has tried to rebuild without success.

In November 2010, eleven months after the earthquake, elections were held in which musician and politician Michel Martelly was promoted. His campaign promise was to rebuild a country mired in despair and in which hundreds of thousands of families were crammed into fragile shelters without basic sanitation services. But the Martelly presidency maintained a constant pulse with the parliament and his government did not reach the proposed goals.

The arrival to the presidency of the young businessman Jovenel Moïse and the corruption scandals

In 2015, new presidential elections were held, in which Martelly’s candidate, the young businessman Jovenel Moïse, came first. But the opposition in parliament alleged electoral fraud, reason enough to detonate new protests and riots in the streets. Under pressure, Martelly yielded power to an interim president and the country went through a 2016 institutional crisis. To top it all off, in October of that same year, Hurricane Matthew hit Haiti and left nearly 400 dead.

After a year of postponing the transfer of power, a new electoral process in 2017 gave Jovenel Moïse the winner again, who assumed the presidency on February 7, 2017. But he was soon exploited by embezzlement scandals, uncovering the corruption of his Government and that of his predecessors.

On February 5, 2021, the United States accepted unpopular Haitian President Jovenel Moise's claim to stay in power for another year, but urged moderation and the holding of new elections.

The money that would have been used for part of the reconstruction of the country, more than 2 billion dollars, fell into the hands of three governments according to a report revealed by the Superior Court of Accounts on the PetroCaribe case. It is about Venezuelan oil subsidized to several Caribbean countries by mandate of Chavismo with which the governments of Préval, Martelly and Moïse would have enriched themselves. So the country protested all of 2019, in a massive social outbreak.

After a year of pandemic, now in 2021, the country explodes again. The Higher Council of the Judicial Power of Haiti issued a resolution in which it ensures that the presidential term of Jovenel Moïse ended on February 7. But the president refuses to hand over power and assures that he has one year left in government, since his 5-year term began in 2017 and not in 2016.

Meanwhile, protests, violence and police arbitrariness return on the streets of Haiti. Crime is increasing, now, under the modality of indiscriminate kidnappings. A crisis that worries the world little. After 215 years of independence, Haiti remains poorer and more troubled than ever. And as forgotten as ever.