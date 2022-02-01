History Further clarification on Anne Frank’s family’s hiding place is expected – the publishing house apologizes for publishing the newsletter

Historians have questioned the evidence in the book that a Jewish notary named as a traitor had access to Frank’s address information.

Dutch the book publisher apologizes Anne Frankin the publication of a newsletter about the traitor who revealed the hiding place of the family. The matter was reported, among other things British newspaper The Guardian and Dutch Broadcasting Corporation Nos.

For the time being, the book will not be re-published because, according to Ambo Anthos, some of the allegations in the book deserve a more critical look.

“We are waiting for an answer to the questions raised by the researchers and are postponing the decision to print the book a second time,” the publisher said in a statement.

“We deeply apologize to anyone who may have been offended by the book.”

Canadian author Rosemary Sullivanin in a book published in January The Betrayal of Anne Frank reviewing the results of a six-year investigation into the appointment of a Jewish notary public to reveal Frank’s family Arnold van den Bergh.

News of the revealer’s possible survival spread to headlines around mid-January. Since then, however, many historians have drawn attention to the accuracy of the book’s key claims.

One point that spoke in favor of van den Bergh’s guilt was that he was a member of the Jewish Council of Amsterdam. It was an institution used by German occupiers to compile lists of names to be sent to concentration camps.

Historians have questioned evidence that the notary had had access to Frank’s address information and that he had given it to the Nazis to save his own skin.

Member of the book research team Pieter van Twisk says he is puzzled by the publisher’s announcement. According to him, scientists never claimed to have found out the truth, but the theory has a “probability of about 85 percent”.

Arnold van den Bergh died of throat cancer in 1950.

Anne Frank (1929–45) is one of the best-known victims of the Holocaust in the Jewish genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany.

Teen Frank kept a diary while his family was hiding in a canal house in Amsterdam. The diary was published in 1947, and the fate of Anne Frank has touched millions of readers for about 75 years.

Frank’s attempt to hide was unsuccessful. Someone revealed their hiding place, and the Germans arrested the family on August 4, 1944.

Anne Frank died at the age of 15 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany in March 1945.