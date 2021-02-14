It is a moment of union, in the storm of Franco-Russian relations. Saturday February 13 at Viazma in Russia, eight coffins bring together the remains of 120 soldiers of the Tsar and of Napoleon’s grand army, combatants who fell face to face and now reunited. The soldiers died during the Retreat from Russia in October 1812, when Napoleon abandoned Moscow. The battle of Viazma, on November 3, 1812, marked the beginning of the rout. This is where the bodies have been bet unearthed in summer 2019 by a group of Franco-Russian archaeologists.



“With all the current political climate between France and Russia, it is a historic event, diplomatic, but above all positive, it is very important”, explains Pierre Malinowki, president of the foundation for the development of Franco-Russian historical initiatives. France and Russia have shown that they want to agree on issues of memory. “The French embassy sent a representative, but not the ambassador himself, Russia did not send a minister to this ceremony. At the moment, relations between France, Russia and Europe are freezing against the backdrop of the Navalny affair “, reports journalist Lux Lacroix.

