History Exactly fifty years ago, Ahti Karjalainen invited an HS journalist to his home – a chain of events began that led to a dark moment in Finnish democracy.

Exactly fifty years ago, a chain of events began that led to a dark moment in Finnish democracy. The initial impetus was given by Ahti Karjalainen’s call for HS’s delivery.

Karolus Kinnunen, a political journalist at Helsingin Sanomat, wrote the news that the emergency law debate began in January 1972.

Phone picked up the editorial office of Helsingin Sanomat on Ludviginkatu. Policy Editor Karolus Kinnunen grabbed the handset.

“Here Ahti Karjalainen, hey, ”came from the other end. The caller was the former Prime Minister of Finland and a key player in the Center Party.

Karolus Kinnunen took a taxi and headed to Ahti Karjalainen’s home in Munkkiniemi. The Karelian handed Kinnun a typewritten strip.

News published in the HS on Friday 21 January 1972: Dr. Ahti Karjalainen proposes: Extending Kekkonen’s presidency quickly.

President Urho Kekkonen had announced after the 1968 presidential election that he would no longer agree to run for office. The discussion about extending Kekkonen’s term by emergency had arisen in the summer of 1971. Towards the end of the year, the Soviet leadership had sent its own petition to Kekkonen, who was considered the guarantor of a friendly foreign policy between the two countries.

Now Kekkonen’s supporters had put Ahti Karjalainen on the matter.

The HS knocked out the Karelian proposal the next day in its editorial.

But a year later, the exemption had been passed and HS had turned its sledge on the matter. What exactly happened?

Passionate The events of 1972 were summarized as follows:

In February, Kekkonen met with the Soviet leadership at the Zavidovo hunting lodge. The discussions concerned the agreement planned by Finland with the EEC, ie the European Economic Community.

In April, Kekkonen announced that he would agree to continue as president, but without the electoral elections.

In August, Kekkonen traveled to Zavidovo again. The topic of the meeting was again the Finnish EEC Treaty. Director of the Council Leonid Brezhnev did not like the agreement. Kekkonen made a strong appeal: “If Finland ratifies the EEC Treaty, I will take personal responsibility for ensuring that relations between Finland and the Soviet Union remain good and continue to develop.”

The situation became more complicated at the end of October, when the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter spoke in detail about the discussions between Kekkonen and the Soviet leadership in Zavidovo. Due to the leak, Kekkonen withdrew its promise to be available for a further term.

After the Zavidovo spill, the emergency law and the EEC agreement became irrevocably intertwined. The main owner of HS also woke up to the situation Aatos Erkko, which considered Finland’s EEC Treaty very important.

At the end of November, Erkko ate Kekkonen’s trusted, Olavi J. Mattilan, with. Erkko sent a message to Tamminiemi: If Kekkonen’s re-election could secure the EEC Treaty, HS could reconsider its position on the exemption law.

That is what happened. HS continued to publish texts criticizing the exception law, but the magazine no longer opposed the project as fiercely as before, says the historian Aleksi Mainio in his book Erko’s Cold War – Helsingin Sanomat in the shadow of Moscow. The change in line was noted at the British Embassy, ​​which said the HS had become “almost as modest as political parties”.

Aatos Erkko, the main owner of Helsingin Sanomat, was photographed in June 1972. Erkko promised Kekkonen that HS would soften its position on the exemption law if Kekkonen’s re-election secures Finland’s agreement with the European Economic Community EEC.

In January Opponents of the 1973 Exception Act organized the event in the B-exhibition hall, the current Töölö race hall. HS sent a policy reporter to the scene Aarno Laitinen, by according to the report the audience at the event was elderly, Swedish-speaking and female-dominated. According to Laitinen, the audience had been brought from the nursing homes by bus. “The most common outfit of Kekkonen’s opponents was a black crime coat and a mink hat,” Laitinen described.

The Coalition MP spoke at the event Tuure Junnila said that a coup was taking place in Finland under the guise of legality. Junnila described the case as a deprivation of the people’s fundamental rights and a robbery of the right to vote.

On the next day In the HS editorial politicians who opposed the exception were found to have engaged in “near-calculated incitement” on the occasion.

On Thursday, January 18, 1973, Parliament passed an emergency law in its third reading after midnight.

In October 1973, Finland signed the EEC Free Trade Agreement.

Kekkonen once again agreed to run. In the January 1978 presidential election, Urho Kekko, 77, was supported by a broad front from the Coalition to the Democrats.