For 180 years, Guyana and Venezuela have had a territorial dispute that remains unresolved. We are talking about the Essequibo, or Guayana Esequiba, a border region of 159,542 square kilometers – a little less than the extension of the state of Florida in the United States – which currently comprises 75% of Guyana, but which Venezuela has claimed as its own since the 19th century. .

Just as Chile and Bolivia decided the exit to the sea of ​​the latter before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, with results in favor of the Chileans in 2018, or as Nicaragua claimed, before the same body of justice, a portion of territorial sea of Colombia and achieved it in 2012, Guyana seeks to make it clear that the Essequibo is his, after the start of the trial in The Hague on February 26, 2021.

While this is being carried out, knowing that a negotiation may take longer than that estimated by the ICJ, we delve into the origin of this dispute and what is at stake.

The answer takes us back to the colonialist past of Guyana, a South American territory bathed by the Atlantic Ocean, where the indigenous Arawaks and later the Caribs lived. By the 15th century, European stalking was latent. According to Charles Davidson, current Anglican bishop in Guyana, the history of his country is interesting: the French crossed the territory and for this reason the cemetery in Georgetown is called ‘Le Repentir’ or ‘The Repentance’. There were also the Dutch, which is why a city is called ‘New Amsterdam’ or New Amsterdam. And those who most inhabited it were the British, whose legacy is evidenced by the fact that Guyana is the only country in South America whose official language is English.

And the Spanish? In fact, they were the first Europeans to explore the territory, with the incursion of Alonso de Ojeda and Pedro Alonso Niño in 1499, along the course of the Essequibo and Orinoco rivers. Only until a century later, in 1594, Spain made official possession of the Province of Guayana, and integrated it into the cartography of its colonies in America.

However, the Spanish neglected this region. After concentrating on the Viceroyalties of New Spain or present-day Mexico, New Granada or present-day Colombia, Peru and Río de la Plata, Spain had no opportunities left to defend the Province of Guayana after the Dutch invasion of 1615.

So the Dutch, appropriated the Guyanese territory, created three important colonies: Demerara, Berbice and Essequibo. For their time, they were lands rich in sugar cane production, and increasingly attractive to the British who were formulated as an imperial power of the world by the 19th century.

The British layout of the western border of Guyana that outraged Venezuela

Just 200 years after the invasion of the Dutch, and after multiple revolts of sugar cane slaves in Guyana, the British managed to get the Netherlands to cede these colonies through a treaty in 1814 to form British Guiana. But there was no clarity as to where the border line with the Captaincy General of Venezuela, belonging to the then Gran Colombia, would be marked.

That border nebula wanted to be clarified by the British in 1840, when they asked their explorer Robert Schomburgk to mark a dividing line between Venezuela and British Guiana. While the Venezuelans, who to date had been separated from Greater Colombia for a decade, thought that as a sovereign territory its eastern limit was the bank of the Essequibo River, the British annexed with the Schomburgk route about 80,000 square kilometers to the west.

Here it is worth highlighting two key points in the dispute over the Essequibo, and that is that according to the economics professor at Bucknell University, Michael Moohr, the abolition of slavery and the discovery of gold changed the economic course of this territory.

Outraged in 1841, Venezuelans protested internationally and, knowing that they could not face the British alone, they turned to their American counterparts. The Americans proposed the international judicial scenario called the Paris Arbitration Award of 1899. It was a supposedly impartial tribunal, to resolve the boundary line in dispute.

The Venezuelans had as an argument the principle in law called “Uti possidetis iure” or “as you possessed, you will continue to possess”, alluding to their territorial inheritance received from the Spanish. But the result of the Parisian court favored the English and awarded them the Essequibo territory, just as Robert Schomburgk had traced it.







The defeated Venezuela found in 1949, 50 years later, an alleged interference by the British in the decisive vote of the Russian jurist Friedrich Martens in that Arbitration Award of 1899. So they not only declared the ruling null, but also denounced it before the Organization of the United Nations in 1962.

These were post-war times when the British Empire was dismembered and lost a large number of colonies in Africa, which reduced its former power to the expression of giving in to international pressure. So in 1966, three months before his Guyana colony in South America declared itself independent, he signed an international agreement with Venezuela, known as the Geneva Agreement. In this it was stipulated that the United Kingdom recognized the Venezuelan territorial claim, and if an agreement was not reached between the parties, the power was granted to the Secretary General of the United Nations to choose the best way to resolve it.

The oil discovery in Guyanese waters that fueled the dispute over the Essequibo

Thus, for decades, Guyana has clung to the Paris Arbitration Award of 1899, and Venezuela to the 1966 Geneva Agreement. The truth is that the Essequibo has remained in controversy with ups and downs. One of the lows was during the term of President Hugo Chávez, who did not want to argue about it, and kept the dispute simmering.

But his successor Nicolás Maduro changed the tone, after in 2015 the US oil company Exxon Mobil assured that under Guyanese inland waters there are hidden oil reserves estimated at between 5,500 and 8,000 million barrels.







It is a finding that could elevate Guyana, inhabited mostly by descendants of India and sub-Saharan Africa, on the list of rich countries in a matter of years, and this according to growth estimates from the International Monetary Fund.

This oil suspicion prompted the Venezuela of Nicolás Maduro to demonstrate “the reconquest” and the defense “on all levels” of the Essequibo.

Meanwhile, the trial in the International Court of Justice just begins with an objection: Venezuela has officially stated that it does not recognize its jurisdiction and only attends as a “courtesy”, but not “as a party.” History will tell who will get this territory.