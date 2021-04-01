History Erkki, 10, from Hämeenlinna, went hungry and joined the Red Guard as a runner: This is what happened to him and 1,500 other children accused of treason after the Civil War

Imprisoned men, women and children with their horses and carts in Lahti, a temporary Fellman field camp crammed with more than 20,000 reds.­

The ongoing documentary is looking for descendants of civil war red child prisoners to tell how the experiences affected future generations.

For subscribers

VRO 54/75. Laine Vilho Teodor, 15 years II. Assistance vp. 2 years / 3 years / 5 years ” This is the summary of the dissertation researcher, non-fiction writer Tuulikki Pekkalainen a conviction from the State Criminal Court, which at the age of 14 joined the Red Guard Vilho Laine received in July 1918 in Tampere.