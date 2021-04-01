Thursday, April 1, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

History Erkki, 10, from Hämeenlinna, went hungry and joined the Red Guard as a runner: This is what happened to him and 1,500 other children accused of treason after the Civil War

by admin
April 1, 2021
in World
0

Imprisoned men, women and children with their horses and carts in Lahti, a temporary Fellman field camp crammed with more than 20,000 reds.­Picture: People’s Archives

The ongoing documentary is looking for descendants of civil war red child prisoners to tell how the experiences affected future generations.

For subscribers

VRO 54/75. Laine Vilho Teodor, 15 years II. Assistance vp. 2 years / 3 years / 5 years ”

This is the summary of the dissertation researcher, non-fiction writer Tuulikki Pekkalainen a conviction from the State Criminal Court, which at the age of 14 joined the Red Guard Vilho Laine received in July 1918 in Tampere.

Topics related to the article

.
#History #Erkki #Hämeenlinna #hungry #joined #Red #Guard #runner #happened #children #accused #treason #Civil #War

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

From video games to war: the Pentagon pays Microsoft to use HoloLens headsets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.