History Erkki, 10, from Hämeenlinna, went hungry and joined the Red Guard as a runner: This is what happened to him and 1,500 other children accused of treason after the Civil War

The ongoing documentary is looking for descendants of civil war red child prisoners to tell how the experiences affected future generations.
For subscribers
VRO 54/75. Laine Vilho Teodor, 15 years II. Assistance vp. 2 years / 3 years / 5 years ”
This is the summary of the dissertation researcher, non-fiction writer Tuulikki Pekkalainen a conviction from the State Criminal Court, which at the age of 14 joined the Red Guard Vilho Laine received in July 1918 in Tampere.
Topics related to the article
.
#History #Erkki #Hämeenlinna #hungry #joined #Red #Guard #runner #happened #children #accused #treason #Civil #War
Leave a Reply