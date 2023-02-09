History | Enthusiasts found the Queen of Scots’ cryptic letters and managed to crack the code

It took amateur code breakers a year to decipher 57 letters.

A group of old Enthusiasts of cryptic texts came across a bundle of letters in the National Library of France a year ago, the author of which has now been proven to be the Queen of Scotland Mary Queen of Scots (1542–1587).

The matter was announced in the US Cryptology– publication earlier this week. The letters were found in the archive named “Italian Texts” of the National Library of France, and apparently had not been accessed for hundreds of years.

The three-person group includes a German pianist Norbert Biermannan Israeli computer expert George Lasry and Japanese physicist Satoshi Tomokiyo. They interpreted the 57 letters they found in the secret language in their spare time, and the work done in the evenings took about a year.

Gradually, on the basis of proper names and terms revealed in the letters, it became clear to the researchers who they were written by.

“We found a treasure that was accessible to anyone”, Lasry filmed the event, according to The New York Times.

See also The EMA gives the green light to Paxlovid, the anticovid pill: when is it expected and how does it work During her arrest, Maria Stuart wrote cryptic messages to her supporters.

of Mary Stuart letters written in a secret language have been found and deciphered before, most recently in 2009 in the archives of the Catholic Church in the British Isles.

Catholic Mary Stuart ruled Scotland until 1567, when she was overthrown. However, he sought to return to power and also to become the ruler of England, even though his relative, the queen Elizabeth Ikept him under arrest and finally killed him.

During her nineteen years in prison, Maria wrote cryptic messages to her supporters, such as the French ambassador to England to Michel de Castelnau.

They have been studied and coded before, but the letters found now, dated to the years 1578–1584, show that there was communication earlier than has been known until now.

In the letters, Maria talks about the conditions of imprisonment, her health concerns and her hopes for freedom, and laments the separation from her only son. After Elizabeth’s death in 1603, this became the king of England James I.