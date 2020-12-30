At the end of the long night session of the congress on Wednesday, December 29, the secretary general, Louis-Oscar Frossard, affirms that “French socialism continues ”. The next day, December 30, the future Communist Party was organized but still called itself the “Socialist Party”. This is a nice ambiguity! How to read the novelty in a discursive whole resulting from the same mold? Since the result was already displayed, it may seem unnecessary to seek to differentiate oneself by borrowing analyzes of foreign origin or by appealing to the most radical forgotten propositions.

In all speeches, the concept of “communism” appears most often to qualify an experience of foreign origin, meaning division and distance from the past. This distance explains the search for a new path towards revolution.

Present everywhere, the concept of “socialism”, whatever its origins and manifestations, remains permanent for those who oppose immediate membership of the new International.

If the rights of women are very rarely mentioned, the only reference to women occurs when it comes to workers. This marginalization is also explained by the wish, expressed or not and which hovers in the debates, to avoid the rift between the reconstructors and the supporters of membership of the Third International. Appears – maybe it is premonitory of changes? – the presence of nine women, mostly in favor of the motion to join the Communist International, among the 370 delegates to the congress.

Anyway, the line of rupture remains uncertain in this socialist congress which reads like one of the birth certificates of French communism. For the forces present, the years of reconstruction will confirm, accentuate or reverse the choices of Tours. The political and social practice structure the various camps in the following years. The split, with multiple origins, reveals the difficulties and contradictions of these currents which have been opposed for a long time but coexist in various organizations. The split is clarified by the separation of political forces, often explained by the oppositions between reformist or revolutionary conceptions corresponding to two major political currents, two modes of thought, two cultures. These conceptions will clash, come closer or combine. But for a century, despite a few openings, reunification will hardly ever be on the agenda in political organizations.