The Inter-American Court of Human Rights made public a historic ruling. The State of Colombia was condemned for an extermination plan against the Patriotic Union. It took 30 years of litigation to clarify the state’s responsibility in the death of 6,000 members of this leftist party. A political genocide orchestrated in collusion with paramilitaries, armed forces, drug traffickers and businessmen.

The year is 1982. Belisario Betancur, a conservative politician, won the elections in Colombia. In his speech he promised that his priority was peace. He began talks with different armed groups, including the once largest guerrilla in Latin America, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Their capital was La Uribe, in the western department of Meta, and there they signed peace agreements in 1984.

From these agreements, a year later, the Patriotic Union (UP) was born. The demobilized guerrillas would join that party. A transition from guns to politics. But beyond the guerrillas, communists, social sectors and even liberal and conservative members joined the party. A transversal space to lead social changes in Colombia.

Imelda Daza, a senator from the Comunes Party and a 26-year exile survivor of the genocide in Sweden, recalls those days: “The birth of the UP was very well received, because the atmosphere on the left was one of great political optimism. (… ) There was a certain euphoria for the civic and citizen struggle”.

Supporters of the Patriotic Union party attend a ceremony at the Centro de Memoria Histórica in Bogota, Colombia, January 30, 2023. © Mauricio Duenas Castaneda / EFE

In 1986, the Patriotic Union participated for the first time in elections. Since the 1950s, Colombia has lived a bipartisanship between liberals and conservatives and the UP achieves the best results in the history of the left, becoming the third party with the most votes and an alternative to the traditional powers.

The presidential candidate Jaime Pardo Leal obtained more than 300,000 votes, adding up to 10% of the total, and in the legislative elections, the party achieved representation in the Senate, in the House of Representatives and a large number of council and mayoralties. The Patriotic Union became a phenomenon in Colombia. In parallel, more than 300 militants had already been killed.

From the good electoral result to “political genocide”

A date that marks the history of Colombia is August 30, 1986: Leonardo Posada, a teacher, chosen as a representative, was assassinated. In less than 24 hours, they also killed Pedro Nel Jiménez, a senator, after leaving his daughter at school. They are the first elected officials of the UP whose lives are cut short. This means that months later, two congressmen, Braulio Herrera and Iván Márquez, abandon political activity and return to the armed struggle of the FARC.

“We achieved a great electoral result, which, far from oxygenating democracy, caused concern to the establishment and the political clans, for which they set up a macabre extermination plan. (…) After the result, our councilors began to develop in the councils and they begin to kill them,” says Imelda Daza.

Despite the FARC’s call for its militants to return to the mountains, the Patriotic Union decided to continue with its activity. But with a new phase in which the party is designated by the State as the political arm of the FARC. A stigma that caused their extermination to grow, since 1988 is the year in which the most murders occurred against members and representatives of the UP.

That year the assassination of its presidential candidate Jaime Pardo Leal took place, who had obtained a historic result in the previous elections.





His successor as candidate was Bernardo Jaramillo Ossa, who would be assassinated months before the 1990 presidential elections. 24 hours before his death, the Minister of Government, Carlos Lemos, had said that the UP was the political arm of the FARC, to which Jaramillo Ossa responded, that this comparison was like hanging a tombstone around his neck.

A state plan: the union of paramilitaries, drug traffickers and armed forces

In each election, the UP lost popular positions, militants and votes. Many continued in the fight, but others, to avoid death, chose between exile or joining the FARC. The changes that the Patriotic Union sought to promote challenged the traditional regional caciques of the liberal and conservative parties, who, in several cases, benefited from drug trafficking businesses and had relations with Pablo Escobar.

On this, Imelda Daza talks about the historical dynamics of Colombia: “In this country, democracy continues to be a pending issue, it always has been. Colombia has never been prepared for the voice of the majority, of the people, to be heard and influence in the decisions that affect it. That narrowness, that lack of democracy was what allowed the ruling class to assume the extermination of the Patriotic Union through mercenaries.”

In addition, the Colombian Army was based on the anti-communist defense and security doctrine. This unites the State with paramilitaries, drug traffickers and the Armed Forces who share an enemy: the left. This is how Jaime Caycedo, one of the party’s founders, spoke of the perpetrators in 1997: “They are reactionary members of paramilitary groups. Of course we know very well the connections of these groups with the authorities and members of military intelligence.”





A genocide that lasted until 2002. That year the National Electoral Council withdrew the legal status of the UP as a political party, arguing its little electoral relevance. This decision was seen as a denier, since this weight loss was largely due to his extermination, which never allowed him to compete with the rest of the parties on equal terms. For this reason, its legal status was restored in 2013, and it is currently part of the ruling Historical Pact coalition.

With the election of Gustavo Petro as president and Francia Márquez as vice president, the left came to power for the first time. A historic result, after bloody decades, in which the left did not have the possibility of participating fully in politics, due to an extermination, which, in the case of the Patriotic Union, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, holds the State responsible from Colombia.