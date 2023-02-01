





06:20 Conflict between Colombia and Guatemala. © France 24

The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office told the current Colombian Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, to allow the approval of cooperation agreements with two Odebrecht executives. Velásquez was, between 2013 and 2017, head of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), until he was prohibited from entering the country and the commission was dissolved by the Guatemalan government. In this issue of History we explain what the CICIG was, which came to uncover several corruption plots.