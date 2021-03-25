With local elections in the offing on April 11 and its former interim president Jeanine Áñez in prison, the Andean country is trying to emerge from one more of the crises that have characterized its turbulent political and social history in the last century.

Bolivia began the 20th century with the defeat of several wars that ended with the loss of a good part of its territory – and its access to the sea – at the hands of Brazil and Chile. Between 1932 and 1935, in the Chaco War, Paraguay stripped it of another 450,000 square kilometers approximately.

As a consequence of the continental closure, the terrible result of the confrontation against Paraguay and the semi-feudal conditions for the peasants and workers of the tin mines, -the main product of the country that succeeded the silver of colonial times-, the Bolivian people were in discontent. . Political instability was raging.

The turbulent panorama was a breeding ground for the hero of the Chaco war, the military man Germán Busch, to carry out a coup in 1935. Busch became a dictator in 1938 and ruled Bolivia until 1952.

After 17 years of authoritarian rule, Bolivia was shaken in 1952 with the outbreak of its National Revolution, led by the Revolutionary Nationalist Movement, a movement with support from the middle class and mining and indigenous-peasant sectors.

This file image shows Michiaki Nagatani, the then leader of the Revolutionary Nationalist Movement (MNR). Photograph taken in La Paz, Bolivia, on December 5, 2005. © Martín Alipaz / EFE

The Revolutionary Nationalist Movement led Bolivia into a period of social progress and political modernization after so many lost battles and decades of instability. Under popular pressure, the state – led by four-time president Víctor Paz Estenssoro – introduced universal suffrage and nationalized the tin mines. He also launched an agrarian reform that expropriated semi-feudal landowners, distributed land more fairly among indigenous people and peasants, and promoted rural education.

In the mid-1960s, Bolivia began a cycle of military dictatorships

In 1964 another coup ended the revolutionary period. Bolivia entered a new stage of military dictatorships, divided into intermittent governments of René Barrientos and Alfredo Ovando.

This new period of dictatorships attracted foreign investment to privatize the mining sector, which boosted the development of the economy, largely thanks to the highly valued prices of tin in international markets. A new coup occurred in 1971, led by Colonel Hugo Banzer. In his seven years in office, Banzer was far more repressive than his predecessors, to the point of suppressing the labor movement, stripping it of its civil rights and militarizing the country’s mines.

File photograph, taken on December 9, 1999, of the former president of Bolivia, Hugo Bánzer, © EFE / INFOSIC / SILVIA RIOS / ell.

Banzer resigned in 1978, pressured by a long hunger strike by women miners and by the opposition that accused him of being corrupt, repressive and having incurred a huge foreign debt.

He was replaced by a Military Junta that lasted for four years before being overthrown in 1982. In that year, Bolivia began a series of democratic governments, in the midst of a severe economic crisis. It should be remembered that in 1984, Bolivia suffered hyperinflation of more than 20,000% per year, largely due to deep international indebtedness. This crisis led to the reelection of former President Víctor Paz Estenssoro in 1985, who in a matter of months reversed the rise in inflation with drastic neoliberal reforms.

Paz Estenssoro’s free market reforms brought very serious side effects. Unemployment increased from 20 to 30%, led to the layoff of 23,000 state miners, and wages fell 40% in a span of two years.

By the end of the 1990s, the quality of life for the majority of Bolivians was bordering on misery. Social discontent erupted in violent popular uprisings, such as the one that occurred in Cochabamba in 2000, due to the privatization of the drinking water supply. The one who served as president was once again the former dictator Hugo Banzer, in a Bolivia with strikes, roadblocks and confrontations between the army and indigenous and peasant communities.

Counting Banzer, who resigned in 2001, there were a total of five presidents in just four years.

The crisis that encouraged the indigenous movement and the inauguration of Evo Morales in 2006

The political instability, the resignations en bloc of ministers who did not know how to rebuild the economy, the taxes on wages and the controversies over the export of natural gas exacerbated the insurrectionary sentiment of the indigenous communities.

For the 2006 elections, the growing indigenous movement achieved a victory. Faced with the boredom of two decades of neoliberal political parties, the election – by an absolute majority of 60% – of the coca grower union leader Evo Morales took effect. He was the first indigenous person to govern the country and he did so under the banner of his party, the Movement for Socialism (MAS). Morales quickly nationalized the hydrocarbon industry and was fortunate enough to receive higher income from gas exports, due to an increase in the international price.

Evo Morales’ policies stopped the expansion of poverty and gave the country a 5% growth in its Gross Domestic Product in his first years of government.

Another aspect for which Evo Morales was massively supported during his first two presidential terms was the prominence he gave to the Bolivian indigenous people. The way to do it was by granting it greater civil and labor rights, which were stipulated in the 2009 Constituent Assembly, and for which it renamed the country to the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

The former president of Bolivia Evo Morales (D) and the current president Luis Arce, participate in an act of their party, the Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), on November 21, 2020 in Cochabamba FERNANDO CARTAGENA AFP

Morales was re-elected by large majorities on three occasions but, after insisting on running for a fourth term and complaints of alleged electoral fraud in the general elections of October 2019, he lost the support of the military and was forced to resign and take refuge in Argentina.

During his exile, Bolivia was led by the interim government of Jeanine Áñez, who throughout the 2020 coronavirus pandemic year, postponed the holding of new electoral elections while justice opened processes against Evo and several of his officials.

Finally, the elections were held on October 18, 2020, with Luis Arce, Morales’s former economy minister and MAS candidate, as the winner. Evo was able to return to the country on November 9. Former President Jeanine Áñez was arrested on March 13, accused of “sedition and terrorism” for an alleged coup plot to overthrow Evo.

Meanwhile, Bolivia remains divided between those related to Arce, Evo and their political party MAS; and opposition supporters who are calling for Áñez’s release. Thus, the country is heading towards the second round of its gubernatorial elections, on April 11.