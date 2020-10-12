Picasso, of course with his photo on one of Humanity, immediately after the war, when he handed over his membership of the PCF to Jacques Duclos: “I came to communism as one goes to the fountain. “ Picasso and Guernica, Picasso and la Paloma, the dove of peace which will take flight on thousands of banners in the demonstrations, against “the bomb”, against the wars of Indochina and Algeria … Picasso, Fernand Léger, Giacometti who carves a bust of Henri Rol- Tanguy after the Parisian insurrection… But we have to go back much earlier. It was a hundred years ago. At the Congress in Tours, the majority of delegates decided, for better or for worse, to break with the old world and the old parties in order to create the Communist Party. At the same time, Dadaism, then surrealism, cut through the heart of the art. André Breton wants “An insurrection of the spirit”. He would write later: “To transform the world,” said Marx, “to change the life,” said Rimbaud. These two watchwords for us are one. “

However, if at the end of the 1920s the question of joining the Communist Party worked and divided the surrealists and many other artists and intellectuals, the real meeting would not take place. Stalinist conceptions of art weigh heavily on the PCF. Aragon pushes open the door. For him, the socialist realism of the USSR must be a French realism. He talks about Courbet, Poussin… The Spanish Civil War reshuffles the cards. Many artists take sides. Paintings, posters for Republican Spain like those of Miro. Other links are being formed.

French Letters and Humanity turn to the avant-garde of the time

Whatever the heaviness, for the Communists, art is not a supplement to the soul, it is part of a global emancipation project, that, in Marx’s words, “The development of each without a pre-established standard”. In the post-war years, the many towns led by the PCF carried great artistic and cultural ambitions which would mark both the era and the communist identity even today. It is not without contradictions. In 1953, when Stalin died, the portrait Picasso painted on the front page of French letters, at the request of Aragon who leads them, will be violently criticized by the PCF leadership, in the absence of Maurice Thorez, then treated in Moscow. He will set the record straight as soon as he returns, ostensibly going to visit Picasso. Socialist realism still has its artists, but we must qualify. Fougeron and Taslitzky have nothing to do with the heartbreaking academic painters pampered in Moscow. Directly political and social, their works are more a form of expressionism than a flat figuration. French Letters, for their part, art critics by Humanity will turn resolutely towards the avant-garde of the time and open a new page in the history of art and of the PCF.

A shared perspective on the pressures of dominant thought

The ambition is always – whether it is through support for artists, the purchase of works, through militant comradeship, a shared outlook on tragedies or advances in history, with Cuba, Vietnam, on pressures of dominant thought – to open paths of freedom and creation. It is this ambition that runs through the exhibition announced in this catalog, as a reflection of 100 years of art history and the PCF.