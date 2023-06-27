Tuesday, June 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

History | Argentina recovered the “death plane” from which opponents of the military junta were thrown out alive

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
History | Argentina recovered the “death plane” from which opponents of the military junta were thrown out alive

A military junta ruled Argentina from 1976 to 1983. The plane is taken to a museum in Buenos Aires, where the atrocities of the junta are told.

Argentina has recovered a plane used by its notorious military junta to assassinate political opponents in the 1970s and 80s. The matter was reported by Reuters.

The military junta ruled the country from 1976 to 1983. During that time, up to 30,000 opponents of the junta disappeared. They were murdered, for example, by throwing them alive out of airplanes.

One such “death plane” was the Skyvan PA-51, from which soldiers threw, for example, French nuns to their deaths By Alice Domon and by Leonie Duquet mixed Azucena Villaflorinwho had founded an organization of mothers looking for their missing children.

The plane later ended up in the United States, where a journalist Miriam Lewin and a photographer Giancarlo Ceraudo recognized it in 2010.

The plane and flight data provided evidence in the trial against those who committed crimes during the junta.

See also  Russian attack | Poor Dagestan has sacrificed its soldiers more than any other region of Russia - now the locals are opposing the motion: "Why are you taking our children?"

Machine arrived back in Argentina on Friday, and on Monday a ceremony was held at his place in Buenos Aires, attended by the country’s vice president, among others Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and relatives of the junta’s victims.

The plane is later taken to a museum where the atrocities committed by the junta are told.

“You can’t change the past, but you can learn from it,” Fernandez de Kirchner said in his speech at the event on Monday.

#History #Argentina #recovered #death #plane #opponents #military #junta #thrown #alive

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
USA: Colorado LGBTIQ club attacker sentenced to life imprisonment – France 24

USA: Colorado LGBTIQ club attacker sentenced to life imprisonment - France 24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result