History | Argentina recovered the “death plane” from which opponents of the military junta were thrown out alive

A military junta ruled Argentina from 1976 to 1983. The plane is taken to a museum in Buenos Aires, where the atrocities of the junta are told.

Argentina has recovered a plane used by its notorious military junta to assassinate political opponents in the 1970s and 80s. The matter was reported by Reuters.

The military junta ruled the country from 1976 to 1983. During that time, up to 30,000 opponents of the junta disappeared. They were murdered, for example, by throwing them alive out of airplanes.

One such “death plane” was the Skyvan PA-51, from which soldiers threw, for example, French nuns to their deaths By Alice Domon and by Leonie Duquet mixed Azucena Villaflorinwho had founded an organization of mothers looking for their missing children.

The plane later ended up in the United States, where a journalist Miriam Lewin and a photographer Giancarlo Ceraudo recognized it in 2010.

The plane and flight data provided evidence in the trial against those who committed crimes during the junta.

Machine arrived back in Argentina on Friday, and on Monday a ceremony was held at his place in Buenos Aires, attended by the country’s vice president, among others Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and relatives of the junta’s victims.

The plane is later taken to a museum where the atrocities committed by the junta are told.

“You can’t change the past, but you can learn from it,” Fernandez de Kirchner said in his speech at the event on Monday.