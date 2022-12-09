Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrated four years at the helm of Mexico on December 1. This political leader managed to rise to the head of state of the second largest country in Latin America after a lifetime in opposition, struggles against the Mexican political establishment and two failed presidential runs. Now, four years later, he enjoys great popularity among the electorate despite the fact that his government has had leftovers and lights. In France 24 we review his story.

#History #Andrés #Manuel #López #Obrador #origins #popular #Mexican #president