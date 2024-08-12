This anglicism may not be familiar to us but our connection with it jort is much narrower than we imagine. This union of words jean (cowboy) and short (short), which avoids an almost always generous Bermuda shorts, has a long history behind it. Almost as long as the origin of denim trousers at the hands of Levi’s Strauss in 1973. The reason for its early existence is very simple: the jort was a logical and refreshing response to work trousers, the result of a snip to lighten their load in summer.

Who was the first person to commit this sensible tuned of jeans? It is not known for certain, although history books suggest that Bartholomew Bubbins, a friend of Levi Strauss, was the first person to take a pair of jeans and cut off the legs. There are various theories about the motive behind this feat, from settling a bet to defending a woman’s honour or simply to relieve the heat and continue his work outdoors.

The 20th century only emphasized Bubbins’ spontaneous genius with a multitude of terms: they were cropped dungarees –a fishing bib– among field workers, half trousers in mining jobs or even blue babies as Bubbins’ heirs affectionately called them. The transfer of this minimal cowboy from the workwear It would not enter the fashion industry until the 1950s, almost a decade before the invention of the miniskirt and the widespread shortening of dresses.

Ways to wear the first ‘jorts’ in the 1950s and in 1968 during the Woodstock festival. getty images

But it was in the late sixties that the jort acquired the concept of a ‘boyfriend’ jean – that is, taken from our partner’s closet – that shines with fury today. Woodstock, the Summer of Love and psychedelia made this garment a symbol of freedom, getting shorter every second while acquiring a carefree halo through fraying and holes.

Jane Birkin popularized denim microshorts on a family vacation to Saint Tropez. getty images

On the celebrity front, there was one woman who made this micro-garment her style amulet: Jane Birkin. The studiously cheerful look of denim shorts and a white tank top that she wore during a holiday in Saint Tropez with Serge Gainsbourg and her daughters Kate Barry and Charlotte will go down in history.

Debbie Harry raised it to its lowest point among the reigning skinny jeans of the punk scene. Roberta Bayley (Redferns)

The massive presence of bells and elephant feet brought by the hippies (and rounded out glam rock) did not overshadow its minuscule presence, being the recurring uniform of female bands such as The Runaways or Hearth. If Debbie Harry raised it to its minimum expression among the prevailing skinny jeans of a future punk scene, it was the arrival of hip hop and the surplus of denim brought by the nineties that is the moment in which we want to stop history.

American hip hop band Salt-N-Pepa in 1988. Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

References to that low-rise, wide-leg pattern from back then that is resurfacing this summer 2024 are multiplying: from Salt-N-Pepa’s childish version a few centimetres above the knee to Missy Elliot’s XXL silhouette, or that relaxed-waist look that showed off the underwear so typical of TLC member Lisa ‘Left Eye’.

That frayed look that was recurrent in 2000s skate culture is now updated on the legs of Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid, while Hailey Bieber exemplifies the ‘boyfriend’ style with jeans that seem straight out of the grunge phase her husband went through in 2016.

On the catwalk, avant-garde proposals are soaring. This is the case of the cargo pocket proposal by Daniel W. Fletcher and PLN, the leg oversize from Vaquera or the flirtatious touch with bows on the sides from Baum und Pferdgarten.

Spring/Summer 2024 shows by PLN, Daniel W. Fletcher and Baum und Pferdgarten. Launchmetrics.com

Paula Cánovas del Vas has created one of the most applauded designs, the knee-length jorts with denim fabric trims on the pockets and sides. Valentino, Maitrepierre and Dries Van Noten, on the other hand, have designed them with a soft wash and a discreet cyclist fit. A very important signing for office workers.

Paula Cánovas del Vas and Rentrayage Spring/Summer 2024 shows. Launchmetrics.com

Maitrepierre, Dries Van Noten and Valentino Spring/Summer 2024 shows. Launchmetrics.com

If we want to know how to wear them successfully, there is nothing better than to look at that alternative catwalk that is generated at the exit of the parades during the Fashion Weeks. They look sublime with masculine shirts or a tank top and kitten heels for any time of day, and together with loafers and socks they provide a very interesting masculine twist.

This is what fashion experts will be wearing during New York and Paris Fashion Weeks in February 2024. Launchmetrics.com

But if we add some leather uppers, or even biker boots, we will find a more personal and risky style. It all depends on the moment.

