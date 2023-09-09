The Spanish league is one of the most powerful that exists in the world, although it is true that it has lost popularity with the departure of players like Karim Benzema this season, the end of the reign imposed by Leo Messi playing for FC Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Real Madrid, offensive tridents like the MSN (Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar) or the BBC (Bale, Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo)… Still, it remains one of the leagues in which the spectacle is always guaranteed. .
Today we will review history and see all the logos that the Spanish league has gone through in its history:
The first logo in the history of the Spanish league did not arrive until 1984. In that logo, the official stamp of the Spanish league championship presented a vertical insignia collected on a rectangular frame with rounded corners in which the initials could be seen inside. LFP, the “L” appeared in the upper left corner in the shape of a triangle and to the right was the “FP” that was drawn sharing the vertical bar of the letter with the “P” being above the “F”. Below the triangular “L” was a black and white soccer ball. This logo was around for almost a decade.
The new redesign of the Spanish league logo brought with it a predecessor of the famous logo that comes to mind when we think of the LaLiga logo. This logo was about a black and white ball enclosed in a circular frame made up of seven colored fragments ranging from yellow to green. Below this emblem we saw the acronym LFP.
In 2016 the penultimate logo change to date took place, this time it was going to be very similar to the previous one, the fragments were changed making the colors brighter, the logo would be placed on the left and on the right we could see LaLiga written
It has been one of the most notable changes this season, the new logo change. Now the new emblem of the Spanish league is made up of two “L”s that refer to the silhouette of the players celebrating a goal by sliding on their knees on the grass.
