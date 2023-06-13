History | An eerie sight unfolds from a remote bay – Videos show an underwater “cemetery”

In Savo, at the bottom of a remote bay, there is a ship cemetery, which tells about the place’s colorful past. The place is one of the important underwater sites recorded in the National Museum’s antiquities register.

Quickly at a glance, there is nothing special about this bay bottom. There is a boat launch on the beach, a hunting club’s hut and a Midsummer bonfire made of ancient logs.

In Kangaslammi’s Hevonlahti, the lake is calm and the shore is quiet. Only a solitary mosquito in early summer looks for a fin at the base of the ear.

A person from Hevonlahti who promised to be a guide Antti Kuvaja tells you to walk to the shoreline and look behind the trees to the right.

In the home port of ship owner Luostarinen, which operated in Hevonlahti in Varkaus at the beginning of the 20th century, there was also a ship carving workshop, the remains of which can still be seen on the beach. Antti Kuvaja, who has lived in the neighborhood of Luostarin all his life, played on the shipyard beach as a child.

From there you can see a view that you cannot find on every beach.

Large the wreck of the ship lies half on the shore, half in the water. The wooden wreck is badly rotted and dilapidated. The grayed wooden sides are chipping here and there, and the metal parts have rusted to a deep brown.

But the ship’s dark bow still rises handsomely towards the shore.

When rowing to the wreck, something more eerie floats in the water at the stern of the ship.

At the bottom of the lake, completely underwater, lies another wreck. The wooden parts of the old ship reach towards the surface like the skeleton of a huge dinosaur.

And that’s not all. Antti Kuvaja says that the wreck of a smaller ship has landed under the water, near the midsummer bonfire.

And the Midsummer bonfire itself is assembled from pieces of old tar vapors that have been lifted from the bottom of the bay.

More parts of old ships may also lie in the bottom mud of the opposite shore of the bay.

This is the graveyard of ships.

Tarvahöyry Toivo’s remains have been driven to the beach.

The wrecks and the sturdy metal scraps of the coastal forest tell that this remote bay has a big story.

Today Kangaslamm’s Hevonlahti, which belongs to the city of Varkaus, is one of the hundreds of underwater sites recorded by the Finnish Museum Agency to the antiquities register.

Known objects located in water bodies, which are historically or archaeologically important or interesting, are recorded in the antiquities register.

According to the register, there are more than 2,300 known underwater sites in Finland. The majority of them are located in marine areas, as marine areas have been mapped more actively and extensively than inland waters.

Inland waters are more unknown. 685 of the objects in the antiquities register are located in inland waters. 438 of them are wrecks.

The rest are, for example, the structures of old bridges, sawmills, ironworks or waterways, even old residences.

According to the law, objects classified as fixed ancient remains are protected. For example, wrecks that sank more than a hundred years ago.

In inland waters, about 130 objects have been marked as ancient remains and about a hundred are possible ancient remains – that is, they have not yet been studied in more detail.

“It’s quite a bit, when Finland is still spoken of as the land of thousands of lakes,” says a maritime archaeologist from the National Museum Agency Päivi Pihlanjärvi.

“We feel that inland waters and especially northern Finland are potential and partly uncharted areas for underwater cultural heritage.”

Inland waters 110 of the sites have been defined as cultural heritage sites. They therefore do not meet the criteria of ancient remains, but they are significant and valuable from the point of view of the region’s own history.

Antti Kuvaja went as a guide to the ships’ cemetery.

“We also try to save these younger targets as much as possible,” says Pihlanjärvi.

The Finnish Museum Agency receives notifications about underwater objects often in connection with water construction projects. Cottagers and fishermen also report the objects they find in lakes, rivers and ponds.

“A typical situation is that a fisherman’s nets get caught in a wreck and we get a notification through that. They are good fishing spots, because the wrecks are a bit like artificial reefs where a lot of fish live,” says Pihlanjärvi.

According to Pihlanjärvi, hobby divers interested in marine archeology also make a lot of wreck discoveries in Finland. They search, investigate and document wrecks.

Ships wrecks are often found along waterways and walkways. They can also be found on or near beaches where they have been abandoned. Some have sunk, some sunk on purpose.

Most of the wrecks in inland waters are cargo and work ships, especially ships related to the transport of wood.

“There is also a lot of congestion. They have been used from the Stone Age right up to the 20th century,” says Pihlanjärvi.

Stone Age settlements have also been found under the water.

“Basically, they are really interesting, because organic material is preserved much better in water than on land. You can find things there that cannot be found in excavations on land,” says Pihlanjärvi.

In Hevonlahti there was a shower a hundred years ago. The beaches, which are now partly forested, were open at that time. There were numerous buildings on the beach. There was a general store, a planing mill, a sawmill, a workshop, a harbor and a shipyard.

All this was run by the owner of the farm on the hill, a businessman Antti Luostarinen.

Luostarinen, born in 1871, was a multi-tasker, typical of that time. He was a farmer, sawmill owner and general merchandiser who also dealt in lumber and real estate.

Tarvahöyry Hevonlahti’s historical photo can now be found in the hunting club’s hut building on the beach.

He was also a shipwright. Luostarinen established a shipyard on his home shore, where he built himself ships suitable for transporting timber and cargo.

Hevonlahti’s location was excellent. It was located in the northern parts of Haukivesi, which is part of Saimaa’s watershed. From Lahti, you could get to Kuopio and Savonlinna by water. And through the Saimaa Canal, which opened in 1856, all the way to the sea.

There was a lot of cargo traffic in Hevonlahti, but the Heinävesi passenger ships sailing between Kuopio and Savonlinna also visited the pier.

In the decades of the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, tar steamers were the most common ships in the waters of Saimaa. They were wooden-hulled, custom-made cargo ships.

The 31-meter-long and seven-meter-wide ships were the largest possible ships that could fit between the lock gates of the Saimaa Canal. Almost 700 motes of cracks could fit in the full-size tar vapor.

Luostarinen owned several tar steams. He bought or built more of them according to demand.

The remains of the shipyard can still be seen on the beach.

Tar fumes the golden age was the 1910s, when the trade in gold and silver through the Saimaa Canal to St. Petersburg was hot. On the way back, on the tar steamers, a variety of products came from St. Petersburg to inland ports.

With the Russian revolution and the independence of Finland, the trade in gold bars to St. Petersburg ended. The direction of the tar fumes changed to Helsinki and Vyborg, sometimes Tallinn and Stockholm as well.

In May 1921, an accident occurred at the Hevonlahti shipyard, the memories of which may still be found in the bottom mud of the bay.

Tar steamers named Hevonlahti I and Hevonlahti II were being tarred at the pier. At the captain’s command, the sailor softened the tar by heating it on the stove in the ship’s galley. As the cauldron was being transported, hot tar spilled onto the cabin passage, and a spark ignited it.

A fire broke out on the ship, which spread quickly. Soon the adjacent ship was also on fire. On a day in May, a fire destroyed the Hevonlahti tar vapors on the pier of their home port.

Later, Luostarinen built new tar vapors of the same name.

In the year 1927 Luostarinen owned eight tar steamers and a small tug named Humu.

A new barge was built for Humu in Hevonlahti in the spring of 1927. However, the construction of the barge took a dramatic turn. In spring, ship owner Antti Luostarinen died at only 55 years old.

The barge that was under construction got to bear some of the grief. The barge was named Murhee.

After Antti Luostarinen’s death, his children continued business activities, including ship equipment.

In the 1930’s shipping decreased. Luostarini only had three tar steamers in traffic: Tapio and the rebuilt Hevonlahti I and II. Also in traffic were the Humu tug and two barges, one of which was the Murhe.

The need for tar vapors waned when the Saimaa Canal closed after the war. At the same time, road and rail transport developed.

The ships of the monks were left unemployed and on the shore of Hevonlahti.

Grandchild of Antti Luostarinen, born in 1952 Aki Luostarinen remembers the old ships on the beach.

“There were Hevonlahti I and II and the tug Humu. As children we climbed them. They were fun playgrounds,” he says by phone.

At the turn of the 1950s and 1960s, Humu was sold. The Hevonlahti tar vapors were dismantled and sold in parts.

The tar vapor Tapio was driven ashore. The cabin part and engines were sold, but the ship’s hull remained in Hevonlahti as a reminder of the past.

There Tapio now lies half on the beach, half in the water. Decayed and dilapidated, but still handsome in its own way.

And there behind Tapio, completely underwater as a ghostly dinosaur rests Murhe. That barge whose life as a barge began when the life of the shipmaster ended.

Source: Kangaslampi – History from the Stone Age to the 21st century, written and edited by Antti Ikonen