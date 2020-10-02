Under pressure from the General Secretariat for Defense and National Security (SGDSN) depending on the Prime Minister, since last January, the strict application of article 63 of Interministerial General Instruction 1300 – IGI 1300 – in the public archives centers have rendered out of reach, totally or partially, archival funds essential for historians working on the contemporary period.

Funds stamped “defense secret” on the Indochina War and the Algerian War …

Concerned by this decree dating from 2011 but remained inapplicable on the point regulated by its article 63 until the beginning of this year therefore, these funds stamped “secret-defense” belong in particular to the periods of the Second World War, the War of Indochina and the Algerian War. The decree ordering the declassification one by one of these “defense secret” documents that were directly available until then at the expiration of the fifty-year period from their date of issue, created a time limit for examining requests for documents which had become incompatible. with the conditions of historical research. Under administrative cover, a procedure which, in fact, contradicts the freedom of access to sources recognized by law as well as the freedom of investigation of historians.

“This is of course a question which concerns historians and archivists but it is a question which concerns all citizens” explained Pierre Mansat, representative of the Josette and Maurice Audin Association, concluding the press conference the collective of associations and personalities appealing to the Council of State to request the repeal of the elements of the decree incriminated in this situation.

This initiative aimed at calling out to the media and public opinion organized yesterday at the initiative of the Association of French Archivists (AAF), the Association of Contemporary Historians of Higher Education and Research (AHCESR) as well as of the Josette and Maurice Audin Association, was also an opportunity to clarify the meaning of their approach.

“What we dispute is the illegal nature of this administrative procedure which aims to physically affix a declassification mark on all the documents bearing the” defense secret “stamp concerning the archives prior to 1970, it is that is to say archives which, from the point of view of the law, are fully communicable ”explained Céline Guyon, president of the AAF.

“The administration has put itself in a comfortable situation insofar as no deadline is foreseen for this declassification procedure which can be postponed indefinitely, the normal deadline for communication of an archive being one month” underlined for his part Noé Wagener, professor of public law. “The fact that the normal period of communication of the archives is reduced in favor of an absolute non-delay appears to us to be in deep contradiction with the case law of the Constitutional Council which precisely constitutionalized the right of access to the archives” a- he clarified.

In the background of this whole affair, the suspicion of a will of the State, despite the official declarations of its representatives including those of the President of the Republic, to cover with a leaden cover a period of contemporary history the knowledge of which cannot be legitimately hindered or made inaccessible to citizens and researchers in a democratic state of law.