History | An amazingly preserved shoe was found under a manta in Helsinki

History|Archeological excavations revealed items that were preserved with box tolka.

Haves Amanda’s return will be celebrated in the square at the end of August. The average number of shoes in the area will still remain lower than in recent times, as more footwear has been removed from the country.

In connection with the renovation of the square, the people of the Archaeological Field Services of the Finnish Museum Agency carried out the excavations. The archeologist says that in the fill, there were items that could be conserved to fill several boxes Tuija Väisänen.

One among the finds is a leather shoe from the 18th century that has lasted surprisingly well for centuries.

In dry land, wooden and leather objects are quickly destroyed, but in the moist soil of the square they have been preserved surprisingly well.

The shoe is now for preservation. Its final form that will be presented is not yet clear, but it is hardly a very decorative footwear.

The shoe apparently belonged to an ordinary citizen, says Väisänen.

A relatively well-preserved leather shoe is being conserved for museum use.

The shoe has probably ended up under the square along the same route as the other objects. Before, when leveling the fill soil, you weren’t very careful about what was in the soil.

“I run waste management”, describes Väisänen.

Now a number of leather items, mainly pieces of shoes, pieces of pipes, animal bones, parts of barrels, pieces of dishes and other debris have been found on the ground.

In connection with the excavations, indications of a pier built in the 1750s were also found.

The pier was marked on maps of the late 1760s, but the remains found now point to a larger structure than previously known.

The finds in Havis Amanda square will not be admired in museums until this year. The structures on the ground, such as Manta itself, can still be admired even now.

A pop-up event celebrating Manta’s return will take place on August 29. In the event that starts at 11 o’clock, in addition to the charming bronze maiden, the mayor will be seen Juhana Vartiainenspeeches and presentations.