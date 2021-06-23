History After the Winter War, Finland was forced to build a fast-paced offensive route to the Soviet Union – it was not until the 21st century that people dared to break away from the Salla line.

In the peace of the Winter War, Josif Stalin made a shameless demand: Finland had to build an 87-kilometer-long railway line in the Lapland wilderness in less than a year. The Salla line became a geopolitically sensitive career of attack, from which official Finland did not dare to break out until the 21st century.

Salla

Sweat flowed in the Salla wilderness exactly 80 years ago.

Two thousand Finnish workers finished the railway in a feverish hurry, the completion of which was considered a threat not only to Finland, but to the entire Nordic region.

The President of the Republic was also afraid. Risto Rydin in her opinion, the new track was like a dagger pointing directly to the back of a maiden in Finland.