History A Viking-era jewel was found on the shore of Lauko Manor

The jewelry could fall off the ancient mistress’s outfit as she boarded the boat.

Laukon an ancient jewel treasure dating from around a thousand years has been found in the shore water of the manor. The discovery was made when the beach exposed under the ice was examined with a metal detector.

Manor owner Liisa Lagerstam says the discovery was an extreme coincidence for her husband To Jouni Minkkinen.

“The jewel was so far under the rocks that the metal detector would not have noticed it if he hadn’t started digging the metal found above. With that, he found a clue to the jewelry, ”says Lagerstam.

Jewel is an ornate dome buckle with a diameter of six centimeters, which is typical of the Häme region.

The buckle is about a thousand years old.

Lauko Manor is located in Vesilahti, about 40 kilometers from Tampere, and ancient objects have been found there before. The lands of the manor are extensively protected as an ancient monument.

Earlier discoveries in the area have been burial finds. The jewelry found in connection with them has been sacrificial gifts given in connection with cremation, which have shown signs of burning.

Now the buckle found was not burnt but, according to Lagerstam, preserved excellently.

“The buckle has bounced into the water with the ancient mistress. The backbone on its back is left, but the needle is missing, so it may have fallen because of it, ”Lagerstam ponders.

The buckle is attached to scarves and top dresses in ancient women’s costumes.

Discovery confirms, according to Lagerstam, that a large house has existed on the site of Laukko’s medieval stone castle since the Viking Age, ie around the 790s and 1060s.

The oldest burial site in the area of ​​Laukko Manor dates back to the 19th century. The oldest discovery was made a few years ago in Yle’s Hunters of the Past series.

As the areas are protected as ancient monuments, no further searches are allowed.

“Therefore, searches were made in the port area. The jewel was found near the ancient pier, ”says Lagerstam.

The jewel was found by Jouni Minkkinen, the owner of Lauko Manor, who was exploring the beach with a metal detector.

In the field it is now hoped that a multidisciplinary project will be launched in the water area in the near future, with the area being the subject of more detailed research.

The buckle found on Friday ends up in the Archaeological Collections of the National Board of Antiquities. Lagerstam hopes that the buckle will still be borrowed and displayed in the main building of Laukko Manor.

The history of the archeological finds in Laukaa is long. The first Viking tombs in the area of ​​Laukko Manor were discovered as early as 1859.