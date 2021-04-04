History A U.S. research team described the wreck of a warship off the coast of the Philippines at a record depth of 6.5 miles

The director of the expedition describes the wreck in good condition at a depth of about 6.5 kilometers.

Research group reached an American warship sunk on the seabed during World War II off the coast of the Philippines last week.

The wreck of the ship lies at a depth of about 6.5 kilometers on the seabed near Samar, the third largest island in the Philippines. According to the research team, the wreck was photographed at record depth.

The wreck was photographed and investigated on a small manned submarine in two separate eight-hour dives in late March, according to Caladan Oceanic news agency AFP, the company that handled the dives.

115 meters the long USS Johnston (DD-557) ship was sunk east of the Philippines in the Battle of Leyten Bay on October 25, 1944. The battle took place between the United States and Japan. Of the ship’s 327 crew, 141 survived the sinking.

Wreck on the seabed on Wednesday, March 31st.­

The wreck was discovered in 2019, but because it lies at a depth of more than six kilometers, it could not be studied further.

The dives made in March were thus the first time that a wreck nearly 77 years old could be viewed.

“The wreck is so deep that there is very little oxygen there. Although the ship has some traces of marine organisms, it is in really good condition except for the damage that occurred during the battle, ”described the voyage leader and submarine captain Victor Vescovo British Broadcasting Corporation To the BBC.

According to AFP, the ship still had, among other things, two artillery towers, torpedo racks and several weapon mounts.