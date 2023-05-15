A review of Erdogan’s 20-year term. © France 24

Erdogan rose to power after historic elections in 2003, which made him a pioneering Islamist prime minister in a country characterized by its secularism. Since then, he has been successful in several elections and the Turkish state has experienced an authoritarian turn around him, especially after the attempted coup against him in July 2016 and the subsequent referendum in 2017 to expand his powers. powers.