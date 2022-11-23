History | A resourceful Finnish woman smuggled flammable material in her petticoat – This is how the women’s gal who opposed Russian oppression worked

Last at the beginning of the millennium in Finland, there was a group of women who were involved in underground activities. No one knows exactly how many there were, but they were resourceful. It was necessary in the resistance work.

Forbidden literature and other flammable material traveled, for example, in cake boxes, hat cases, under false bottoms built into luggage, stuffed around women’s legs or in petticoats.

“I had ordered myself a petticoat, which was so necessary at the time, which was full of pockets. With it, I transported the same amount of illegal literature from Haaparanna to Tornio, and I usually bypassed the gendarmes’ guard booth at the border without any difficulties.”

That’s what someone else said Elin Nylander in a 1938 interview with Helsingin Sanomat, where she is described as “one of the most enthusiastic smuggling masters”.

There were also others like Nylander. They all had a mission: to oppose Russia’s unification efforts. They were called female gals.

Elin Nylander (1866–19445), a member of Naiskagaal, was an actor of passive and active resistance.

School director, teacher Dagmar Neovius (1867–1939) was a founding member of the women’s gaol. She later became the Swedish People’s Party’s first female MP.

Passive The women’s Gagal secret society, which practiced resistance, was founded by three women: Corn Erkkowho was the founder-chief editor of Päivälehti Eero Erkon spouse and his/her strong background influence, Tekla HultinFinland’s first permanent female reporter from Päivälehti and a member of the Union of Women’s Affairs Dagmar Neovius.

The founding meeting was organized at Hultin’s home.

“As far as I remember, only five women were present there. But right after that, a large number of new members joined us, so that the number of women’s gala was already quite considerable in the following autumn”, the club’s first president, Dagmar Neovius, told HS in 1938.

Their and many other women’s secret lives are currently being told at the Päivälehti museum in Helsinki. Show Routanais – resistance and enlightenment 1899–1906 tells about the phases of the women’s gala in an interesting way. The attractively executed small exhibition complex takes the viewer to the atmosphere of a bygone era with the help of two rooms cleverly staged in the exhibition space.

In the Päivälehti museum, you can walk through the atmosphere of the beginning of the 20th century, getting to know the phases of the women’s gala.

Secret society activities started in Finland in 1899 the emperor of Nicholas II after the February manifesto was issued, which harmonized the legislation in line with Russia’s wishes. After that, the Grand Duchy of Finland’s own army was disbanded, Finnish stamps were banned and the use of the Russian language in official contexts became mandatory.

Researcher and non-fiction writer who wrote the script for Päivälehti’s museum exhibition Reetta Hänninen tells how some Finns experienced the February manifesto as the opening shot of oppression. Even then, underground activities began, involving men and women. In 1901, the men first founded the secret society Kagaal.

“The women were not involved in that society, but they still took care of other activities related to the resistance, for example packing flyers and mailing them. But then the women started to think that it is no longer enough for them to just pack and organize,” says Hänninen.

Researcher and non-fiction writer Reetta Hänninen has written the Päivälehti museum’s Rotunaisia ​​exhibition.

Women’s gala began in the spring of 1902. According to Hänninen, the group was joined by a lot of educated Swedish-speaking and young Finns from Helsinki.

“They organized themselves in such a way that everyone had their own area in Finland, which they took care of. They acquired agents for themselves, who distributed prohibited literature in which the unification efforts of Russia were exposed, criticized and urged to be opposed.”

The secret material was mainly educational literature, which instructed passive resistance because the Finnish constitution was in danger.

“For example Pearl Krohn in Naikagaal’s own publication, women were enlightened about how the Russian language should not reach the home, that the child should not study Russia, and how important the home’s task was to hold on to it.”

Helmi Krohn (1871–1967) was a writer, editor-in-chief, critic and translator.

One of the most important activities of the women’s gala was the collection of money. Hundreds of small savings boxes were distributed around the country. Women kept them in their homes and kept the money they collected in them.

The funds collected were used to finance the printing of flyers. According to Hänninen, they were mostly printed in Sweden, from where they were then smuggled into Finland.

Sometimes rumors about savings boxes being exposed spread, causing many people to throw away their own boxes in fear.

Hänninen cannot say how dangerous the activity was for women.

“I don’t know what would have happened if they had been caught. When Nikolai Bobrikov started in 1903 to deport the worst resisters, they were only men. In my opinion, women’s activities were also allowed to go a little under the radar, it was not thought to be so dangerous.”

On the other hand, Dagmar Neovius, who was a teacher and had her own school, found out that her school was closed because of her resistance work.

“The loss of a livelihood or the loss of the conditions of life was indeed a danger for women as well.”

Maissi Erko’s husband Eero was among the first to be deported by Governor General Bobrikov. This is what Neovius said in an old HS interview.

“I still remember very well how we gathered to say goodbye to one of our most enthusiastic members, Mrs. Maissi Erko, who followed her husband to America. The atmosphere was oppressive, dark forebodings passed through everyone’s mind. ‘Who will be the next victim’, we thought.”

Maissi Erkko (1872–1936) was one of the three founding members of Naikagaal. He is also known as the spouse and background influencer of Helsingin Sanomat’s predecessor, the founder of Päivälehti, Eero Erko.

In a secret society acting was in any case very fascinating.

“If you think about a woman in the 20th century, what else could have been anywhere near as exciting? Secret meetings, the curtains are lowered and they gather there, hidden from the eyes of the gendarmes, they come one or two at a time so as not to attract attention and talk about forbidden things”, Hänninen says.

Women also used a secret language. The exhibition features a letter Neovius sent from Sweden found in Hänninen’s National Archives and the encryption key for reading it. The women also used a secret language on the phone.

“We talked about cookies, sewing patterns or flower bulbs, for example, when we meant flyers. ‘Have the flower bulbs arrived’ or ‘I ordered 200 cookies'”, Hänninen describes.

“It must have been an absolutely huge experience, it can be seen in the women’s later recollections. It was an absolutely incredible time for them.”

Hännen’s in the early years of the 20th century, women were socially active, but political power was far from it. An important turning point came in 1907, when the first parliamentary elections were organized in Finland, in which women could also run for office and vote.

Then nineteen women were elected to parliament, including Dagmar Neovius, the only female candidate of the Swedish People’s Party. Among the members of Naiskagaal, Tekla Hultin, who represented the Young Finns party, was not voted into parliament until the following year.

According to Hänninen, the members of the bourgeois women’s gala themselves interpreted the secret society activities as the reason why the bourgeoisie also ended up supporting women’s right to vote.

“They felt that they proved their worth, that they can act rationally and consistently, and that they are interested in social issues. But this is their own view,” says Hänninen.

Naiskagaal’s founding member Tekla Hultin (1864–1943) was a politician, journalist and, among other things, Finland’s first female doctor of philosophy.

Hänninen, who is particularly interested in women’s cultural history, says that the stories of many women with interesting life stories can no longer be told because there are no sources that tell about them. For example, Maissi Erkko, about whom Hänninen published a biography at the beginning of the year Fire heart (Otava), left behind many letters, which have been preserved in Päivälehti’s archives.

“I researched and wrote about corn for two years. It’s really time-consuming to do research on original sources, but when you familiarize yourself with it, you also get something new.”

Hänninen also deals with the resistance of Finns under Russian rule in his next book, a historical work to be published in January Rebellion and teasing (Big Dipper).

Ellinor Ivalo (1875–1957), a promoter of home industry and craftsmanship, was an artist and association activist.

A female gal the operation continued until the 1940s, although no longer the same as in the early days. Some of those who participated in the beginning left early on, when opposition to Russification lost its meaning after independence. After the civil war, the women’s gang worked on the side of the whites and collected money for Jaeger veterans, among other things.

“Many women who, for example, did not accept the jaeger movement or did not accept armed resistance, dropped out of the activity. What a women’s gala was really changed a lot.”

No comprehensive information has been preserved about the membership of Naiskagaal. However, it is known that among the dozens of women there were many teachers, women who wrote for work and generally socially active women.

According to Hänninen, many of them were unmarried, because the Liikkumatila of an unmarried woman was somewhat freer than that of a married woman in early 20th century society.

Teacher Nanny Lilius (1863–1941) was the founder of Oulu Suomalainen Yhteiskoulu.

It is difficult to find very precise and detailed information about activities and people. Some individual letters and reminiscences have been preserved, but no minutes were ever kept.

“There is no record of when the meeting was held and with whom. There is nothing left of the meeting places or the speeches, because it was secret and there was a fear of being caught,” says Hänninen.

However, the team spirit was strong and everyone knew how to act. The way of thinking is well summed up by the women’s gal by Gertrud Zilliacus the words in the text projected on the exhibition wall: “The name was whispered in our ear, and this secret had to follow us to the grave.”

Routanais – resistance and enlightenment 1899-1906 at the Päivälehti museum until February 19, 2023.