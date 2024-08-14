History | A recent study made a startling discovery about England’s famous monument: “Phenomenal”

History|New research overturns the previous conclusion associated with Stonehenge.

World famous The Altar stone in the middle of the Stonehenge monument does not come from Wales, but from further away in Scotland, reveals a recent study. Scientists don’t know how the six-ton ​​mullet got from Scotland to southern England.

The distance between Stonehenge and northern Scotland is about 700 kilometers.

“It was a shock. Such a long distance, more than 700 kilometers, is startling”, the professor who participated in the research Nick Pearce commented to the BBC.

According to the BBC research also showsthat the Great Britain of the Younger Stone Age, i.e. the Neolithic period, was a more networked and developed society than previously thought.

Before when it was concluded that the stone came from Wales a hundred years ago, its place of origin has been suggested to be Ireland, among others.

“This is a really shocking result,” said one of the authors of the study Robert Ixer.

Ixer says the next mystery to solve is how the stone was moved from one place to another.

“Moving by land involves clear obstacles, and traveling by sea would be just as discouraging,” he says.

“These results have huge implications for how we understand the interconnectedness of Neolithic communities and the transportation systems they used.”

The results of the study also raise the question of why the stone was moved at all.

“It is phenomenal that the people of that time have brought such a large stone all that way. They must have had a compelling need to do it,” commented Stonehenge’s senior curator Heather Sebire findings.

“They had a civilized and developed society, so they probably had a spiritual side”, just like us, he continues.

Stone its origin was revealed when scientists analyzed its chemical composition and its age. The compositions of stones and their ages are unique, just like fingerprints.

Stonehenge’s purpose is still not completely certain today. Thousands of years old, the monument may have been a temple or a gathering place. The other stones of the monument come from England and Wales.

The recent study has been published in the prestigious journal Nature.