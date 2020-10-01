History A group of Polish divers believes: the wreck of Nazi Germany may solve the riddle of the Amber Room

The cargo ship Karlsruhe, sunk in the Baltic Sea in April 1945, contains unopened coffins.

Polish a group of divers says they have found the wreck of the Nazi German cargo ship Karlsruhe at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, which could help solve the riddle of the famous Amber Room, according to Reuters.

The amber room was an immeasurably treasure of the 18th century, stolen by German troops from Tsarskoye Selo near St. Petersburg during World War II.

More than six tons of amber had been embedded in the gilded walls of the room in Catherine’s Palace in small inlays, and it was considered the “eighth wonder of the world”.

The amber room eventually disappeared into the cadres. Tsarskoye Selo now has a copy of the original.

Freighter Karlsruhe, for his part, participated in the “Operation Hannibal” in the final stages of Nazi Germany, which evacuated more than a million German soldiers and civilians from what was then East Prussia from the path of the approaching Soviet forces.

Karlsruhe left the port of Königsberg, now Kaliningrad, on April 12, 1945, and the next day it was bombed by the Soviet Air Force. The ship sank.

Karlsruhe had a large cargo and about 1,100 passengers, about a hundred of whom survived. The sinking site is on the northern coast of Poland near the town of Ustka, says the German newspaper Mercury.

“We understoodthat the bottom of the Baltic Sea may be the most interesting story, ”the diver Tomasz Stachura said according to Reuters.

Divers found the wreck this year.

A Polish diver investigated the wreck of a Nazi-German sunken ship in Karlsruhe in June.­

“It’s virtually untouched,” Stachura said. “There are military vehicles, porcelain and a lot of coffins in its hull, the contents of which are not yet known.”

The group of divers believes that Karlsruhe may even solve the riddle of the Amber Room.

“Finding a German steamship and coffins lying on the bottom of the Baltic Sea can be significant for the whole story,” said a diver. Tomasz Zwara said.

There are unopened coffins in the wreck of Karlsruhe.­

The suspicions about the amber room should, in principle, be viewed with suspicion. Numerous unproven theories have been put forward over the decades about the fate of the room.

In the 2010s, the Amber Room was traced, for example, by a German pensioner in the Ruhr area in Wuppertal and a Polish historian in the northeastern corner of Poland, Mamerk.

The Amber Room is the most famous and perhaps the most precious of the art treasures plundered by Nazi Germany.

Prussia king Fredrik Vilhelm I donated the Amber Room to the Russian Tsar Peter the Great in 1716. The amber room was erected in Catherine’s Palace near St. Petersburg in 1755.

An old photograph of the Amber Room of Tsarskoye Selo’s summer palace, which then mysteriously disappeared.­

In 1941, Nazi German troops occupying the palace dismantled the room and transported it to Königsberg, present-day Kaliningrad.

At the end of the war in 1945, the German leadership ordered the art treasures stored in Königsberg Castle to be evacuated.

Thereto the traces of the Amber Room end. Some historians believe it was destroyed in Allied bombing, others say it sank with a German ship in the Baltic Sea.