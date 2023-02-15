History | A doctor undertook a daring operation 250 years ago – the first caesarean section known in Finland was performed without anesthesia

There were still few doctors in 18th-century Finland, and the forms of treatment differed a lot from today’s.

If In the Finland of the 1770s, there would have been daily or online newspapers like today, their headlines would have screamed sensationalism: A brave doctor from Pori performed the first caesarean section – That’s how it all happened!

Pori district doctor Bengt Björnlund indeed performed a caesarean section in February 1775. The patient was a little over 30-year-old first-time mother who lived 14 penikulas, i.e. about 150 kilometers from Pori. The district physician’s area included the whole of Satakunta, which at that time was an even wider area than it is today.