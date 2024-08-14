History|The Italian government decided at the beginning of this year to fight more strictly against vandalism in the country’s cultural heritage sites.

Italian In Pompeii, humanity’s immeasurably valuable historical and artistic heritage has been damaged again, says an Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

This time it was a 37-year-old British tourist who, at the beginning of August, came up with the idea of ​​using a blunt object to carve a series of carvings into the fresco of a house of the Virgins of Vesta in Pompeii.

The tourist left behind the text “JW LMW MW”. The date “07/08/24” was engraved on the lower part of the wall and the text “MYLAW” below it.

Pompeii staff noticed the man’s antics and called the carabinieri, the Italian police. A criminal complaint was filed against the tourist for damaging artistic heritage.

When the British tourist was asked to explain what he had done, he said, according to the news agency Ansa, that he had written his initials and those of his two daughters on the wall. The idea was to leave a trace of the family’s visit to Pompeii.

At issue wasn’t the first time tourists went wild in the historic surroundings of Pompeii.

Most recently, in June, a Kazakh tourist was caught carving the name “ALI” on Ceii’s house.

Italian Minister of Culture called the act as “uncivilized” and “idiotic” and demanded that the tourist pay the costs of repairing the damage.

In 2020, a tourist climbed onto the roof of the Pompeii spa to take a selfie, the following year someone stole a drain cover from a house. A couple of years ago, an Australian in his thirties was caught riding a scooter in the excavations of Pompeii.

Art Pompeii is very expensive, at least for British and Kazakh tourists. At the beginning of this year, the Italian government decided to fight vandalism more strictly in the country’s cultural heritage sites.

Fines ranging from 10,000 euros to 60,000 euros can now be imposed on those who destroy works of art or cultural objects.

There is also in the background an effort to get blocked climate protests organized at cultural sites.

Pompeii is a Roman city that was buried after the eruption of the volcano Vesuvius in 79 AD.

The perfectly preserved streets and houses of the city offer a unique opportunity to see how people lived almost 2,000 years ago.

The city has been studied diligently since the 18th century, and Finnish research also has a long tradition in the area.

Today, Pompeii is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.