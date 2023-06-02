





05:53 Soldiers line up at the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations Training Center (CECOPAZ) before the arrival of United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon in Asunción, Paraguay, on February 26, 2015. AP – Jorge Saenz

On May 29, 1948, the United Nations Peace Corps began to operate to mediate in the first Arab-Israeli war, a joint civic-military force financed and made up of UN member countries whose initial objective is mediation in armed conflicts. . A good purpose that, however, has been tarnished in these decades by the lack of funding and the limits of this body and by its many controversies surrounding the dozens of reported cases of rape of women from countries in conflict.