4.2. 2:00 am | Updated 7:27 am

Mina in which year was the Peace of Pähkinäsaari signed? Dozens of generations of schoolchildren have had to answer the question, because it asks for the oldest accurate year in Finnish history. Every Finn should remember it even without Googling it.

And we do remember that. The correct answer is of course 1323.

On August 12, exactly 700 years have passed since peace was concluded between Sweden and Novgorod. The agreement ended a long period of dispute between the two countries. It is the oldest known document that defined the Swedish-Finnish border to the east.

Who would have guessed how the milestone year will be celebrated in the chilly atmosphere. There are no parties or seminars with the neighbor. After Russia attacked Ukraine, Finland and Sweden decided to apply for membership of the defense alliance NATO, which Russia strongly opposes. It may be that in August Finland’s eastern border is also the border between NATO and Russia.

In the 14th century, the eastern border agreed upon in the Peace of Pähkinäsaari ran much further west than the current eastern border. The southwestern third of Finland from the Karelian Isthmus to the south of Raahe belonged to Sweden. The rest was left to Novgorod.

Rthere was no map of the border attached to the auhan agreement, and there are many versions of the text of the agreement. Therefore, there are different interpretations of the place of the border. Historians are more or less in agreement about the southern section, which ran from the east and north of Vyborg to the south shore of Saimaa. From then on, the interpretations differ considerably.

According to the most common understanding, the border ran through present-day Savo and Central Finland to Pattijoki on the coast of Pohjanlahti. The boundary line is deduced from the boundary marks mentioned in the agreement. Such is, for example, “Kolumakoski”, which is a rapid in Viitasaari on the waterway connecting Kolimajärvi and Keitele. Its current name is Kärnänkoski.

During the Science Days in January, the importance of the Pähkinäsaari border will be weighed by experts in genetics, Finnish language and consumer research in addition to historians.

If you draw the border of 1323 on the map of present-day Finland, it still divides Finns in an amazing way. Residents on both sides of the border differ from each other in their genes, dialect and customs. Finns living in the east and north also get sick more and die younger than those living in the west.

No matter how you measure the differences between the regions, the result is always the same. The west side of the border is doing better and the other side is weak. The vitality of the eastern side has been consumed especially by emigration.

Qdue to ehno’s demographic development, the east and north sides of the border have also continuously lost their political influence. The poor development continues in the spring parliamentary elections, as the electoral district of Lapland loses one representative seat and the electoral district of Southeast Finland loses two. The places will move to Helsinki, Uusimaa and Pirkanmaa.

A descriptive example of the concentration of power in the west is the prime minister Sanna Marini government. Fifteen of the nineteen ministers come from the western side of the border and only three from the eastern and northern sides of the border. They are from Joensuu Krista Mikkonen and people from Oulu Hanna Sarkkinen and Titti Tuppurainen. Minister Petri Honkonen Saarijärvi’s Pähkinäsaari border cuts it in two.