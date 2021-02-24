On February 24, 1961, Charles de Gaulle was in Orly. It inaugurates with pomp the new airport of the capital. This is an opportunity for the Head of State to extol the renewed dynamism of French industry: “In contrast to another era when French domestic activity seemed blocked below a certain ceiling, here is that in the industrial age our country realizes that all limits are receding. These few words are enough to remind us that the airport is at the crossroads of two eras and how much it symbolizes a dazzling and optimistic modernity on the eve of the “sixties”.

A small village, two leagues from Paris

Originally, there is a small village, two leagues from Paris, installed on the edges of the Hurepoix plateau overlooking the Seine. In the history of France, Orly has a modest place. In the XIIIe century, its inhabitants obtained from the regent Blanche de Castille a favorable fiscal arbitration against the chapter of Notre-Dame de Paris after some noisy demonstrations. It will take seven hundred years for the name of Orly to be known throughout the world.

Its fame, Orly owes it to its contribution to the epic of aviation in the XXe century. It all begins with man’s first attempts to free himself from gravity. Around 1910, the fields of the plateau saw the airplanes rise into the sky, carried by the winds sweeping the Île-de-France. The First World War arrives. In 1918, the aerodrome was entrusted to the American army, which installed the first infrastructures which, when the war was over, allowed civil aviation to take off. This is the time when aviation went from a sport for “crazy people” to a real industry. Runways, hangars, workshops take possession of the fields, between the village and the national 7. In the 1920s, France is at the head of the aeronautical industry, which is not nothing. Mail transport companies are multiplying and are setting up in Le Bourget, an ideal site near the capital and industrial zones.

1933, birth of Air France

From 1930, the beginnings of passenger transport required new means and more capital. Several companies merged in 1933 to create Air France, which moved to Le Bourget, the real commercial airfield in Paris. In 1927, this is where Lindbergh landed after crossing the Atlantic. Until the 1940 war, Orly remained an airfield with an essentially military vocation. Flight schools were founded there, the aviator Hélène Boucher made her first flights there. It is also the time of the flying clubs, which offer meetings and first flights, attracting an ever-increasing public. Orly is dedicated to the promotion of aviation.

1947, creation of Aéroports de Paris

In the summer of 1940, the Luftwaffe moved to Orly. The Germans built two tracks and doubled the area of ​​the land. In August 1944, the US Air Force took possession of the airfield. The installations are modernized, a control tower equipped with a powerful radar is installed. Orly becomes an important base in Europe between various French NATO sites: Paris, Fontainebleau and Rocquencourt.

But war is an opportunity to reflect on the future of aeronautics and civil aviation. Equipment modernization projects are multiplying in Vichy as in London. The first provides for the renovation of 800 French aerodromes, the second for launching the construction site of a large airport west of Paris. Scheduled for Guyancourt, the London plan, after much discussion, stops at Orly at the Liberation. To lead the project, Paris Airport was created in January 1947: its status was inspired by that of commercial seaports. The adventure of the new Parisian airport begins. The area is doubled, the national 7 is crossed and even deviated, seven tracks are planned in the axis of the prevailing winds (south-west). At the center of the “Grand-Orly” plan, a single terminal building will be erected, unlike the American terminals which favor a central building flanked by satellites. Meanwhile, the US military continues to use the infrastructure; therefore, when international commercial flights are possible thanks to the new reception facilities, Pan Am and TWA operate in Orly. Designed for 500,000 passengers per year, Orly welcomed 900,000 in 1953, the year Air France moved to the site. Plans need to be reviewed.

Tracks too short and too narrow

It is the fate of large transport infrastructures to have to constantly transform to keep up with the evolution of flows and techniques. Orly is no exception to the rule. Even before its official inauguration in 1961, the Parisian terminal was already obsolete. In 1955, Pan Am announced its intention to expand its fleet of jet planes. The runways are too short and too narrow, maintenance needs to be reviewed, such as flight procedures. But now, a propeller plane takes seventeen hours to connect Paris to New York via Ireland, only eight hours with a DC 8 (Douglas) or a B 707 (Boeing). In 1955, Sud-Aviation flew the Caravelle, the world’s first mass-produced civilian jet (1).

In 1957, the Orly plan was modified accordingly and work accelerated. When Yvonne de Gaulle baptized the new Caravelle in 1959, the bridge on the national 7 was completed, it was capable of carrying planes of 250 tons. Meanwhile, Ponts et Chaussées engineers are winning the road infrastructure bet. A highway connects the capital to Orly before continuing towards Corbeil. The automobile is part of the Grand-Orly plan, as is town planning.

Growth pole of the region

This plan is part of a more general reflection on the evolution of the Paris region. After some trial and error, it was Paul Delouvrier, a senior official soon to be appointed prefect of the region, who gave the main features in the 1960s. Orly is fully integrated into the project, the airport is one of the growth poles on which it is based. supports the master plan for the Paris region. New towns will ensure demographic balance, such as Évry. The large Rungis market completed the system from 1969. A black spot, the rail network, which is struggling to keep up with changes. The terminal will never be able to benefit from an efficient train link with the capital, despite the incentives. In this gigantic plan, the main lines of which were defined in 1963, Delouvrier has already planned the construction of a new airport in the northeast. Roissy-en-France will be the second airport balance hub. Already, when the new terminal was inaugurated by de Gaulle in 1961, Orly was on the way to decommissioning.

The building inaugurated by Charles de Gaulle is an architectural, technical and aesthetic feat.

Yet, on this date, Orly, in many ways, symbolizes the great metamorphoses of European societies barely fifteen years after the end of the war. Creative expansion is at work in all areas. The building inaugurated by Charles de Gaulle is an architectural, technical and aesthetic feat. It is this triple success that made its popularity from its opening, associating it with that, still alive, of the world of aviation. The terminal is both the showcase of modernity and that of France.

The audacity of Vicariot and Prouvé

Modernity is first and foremost the audacity of an architect, Henri Vicariot. This one borrows during a trip to the United States the concept of the curtain wall, a light facade which envelops the building without contributing to its stability and which is only supported on the steel and concrete frame. Thus, the technique completely frees the floor surfaces and allows all possible transformations. Finally, the light is omnipresent inside. A pleasant impression of lightness emanates from the building. Vicariot joins forces with Jean Prouvé, the famous architect, who has the mission of thinking about the interior design. Thus, engineers, architects, decorators work hand in hand on the construction of the south terminal, a temporary assembly and first test bench before starting in 1957 the construction of the terminal installations, the future Orly-Sud, inaugurated in 1961. But the success was such with the public who came in droves to watch the takeoffs and landings from the first installations that the architects had to design the new building as a tourist attraction. This is the origin of the famous terrace that attracts Sunday visitors that Gilbert Bécaud sings in 1963, a hymn to the new suburbs, to new times, where the future unfolds according to technical progress.

Unmissable manifestation of Parisian chic

At Orly, modernity is everywhere, including furniture. The waiting areas are comfortable and neat. Passengers are still privileged people who are granted the right to a pleasure, that of living an exceptional moment. The outfits of both the reception staff and the flight staff must reflect this rare moment. The couturiers competed in talent to dress the flight attendants of each company, a very feminine profession at the time. The profession of airline pilot, very masculine, makes the boys dream. Duty free shops are the essential manifestation of Parisian chic and international luxury. Cinema, drugstore but also quality restaurants attract both transit travelers and Sunday visitors. Modernity, comfort, travel, all the ingredients are there for Orly to become the showcase of France.

“Playtime”, “the Sicilian Clan”, “the Grand Blond” … Orly becomes an essential setting for cinema.

From 1960, Nikita Khrouchtchev was greeted by de Gaulle at the southern terminal. Nine years later, the same de Gaulle receives Richard Nixon, just elected President of the United States, clearly delighted to be in Paris; a year later he will cross the same terminal to go to the general’s funeral ceremony. Glamor is also put on show. In April 1958, Alain Delon met Romy Schneider there under the press flashes. Orly is so popular that the building imagined by Vicariot becomes an essential setting for the cinema. In “Le cave se rebiffe”, shot on location in the spring of 1961, Gabin is greeted by Bernard Blier in Orly and to reach Paris they take the brand new motorway. And it does not stop: “the Clan of Sicilians”, “the Big Blond”, not to mention “Playtime”, by Jacques Tati: the cinema has fallen in love with Orly.

Way of the cross

Tragedy also occurs when in 1975 a flight from El Al, the Israeli company, was targeted by Palestinians led by the terrorist Carlos, who three days later returned to take hostages to flee to Baghdad. With the 1970s, aviation began its Stations of the Cross by encountering terrorism.

By the end of the 1960s, Orly was at its maximum capacity and had to be relayed by a larger airport. It will be Roissy. In addition, Delouvrier had foreseen, the urban influence is gaining ground. Noise pollution must be taken into account: in 1968, a suspension of flights from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. was decided.

Today, Orly has four terminals. The site is connected to the RER B by Orlyval. In 2019, nearly 32 million passengers passed through the legendary airport. But now, taking the plane is no longer a dream. In addition to mass management, there are security and now sanitary constraints. Bécaud is far away, and Brel has sung it to us ever since, Orly is also very sad on Sundays.

Pascal Cauchy, historian

