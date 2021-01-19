History 3,000-year-old sarcophagi and the Queen’s Temple discovered in Egypt – “Rewriting History”

The new excavations are hoped to bring more information to the history of the Old Kingdom of Egypt.

In Egypt Excavations in the Sakaara burial ground have found sarcophages more than 3,000 years old and many different utensils from the same period.

In addition, scholars have found up to 4,200 years old temple dedicated to the Queen Miss. They were the king who ruled during the Old Kingdom during the Sixth Dynasty of Egypt Tetin spouse.

The Tomb of Sakharan is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, located about 30 kilometers south of the capital Cairo. Numerous royal pyramids can be found in the sacristy.

“All these discoveries rewrite the history of Zakkar and the Old Kingdom,” says an Egyptologist Zahi Hawass news agency Reuters.

One of the sarcophagi found in the Sakkara burial ground in January.­

Egyptin tourism relies heavily on the country’s historical attractions. However, the country has suffered a loss of tourism during the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, a total of 3.5 million people visited Egypt, compared to 13.1 million in 2019.