A Congolese man brings a half-filled corn for sale to the market at a camp for people displaced by tribal fighting and traders unload bales of second-hand clothing and other items from a truck for sale at the same camp in Bunia, in northeast Congo. Thursday March 4, 2004 Business is thriving in the camp, a testament to the ingenuity of the Ituri people who have to use their wits to cope with decades of misrule and abandonment of dictators, capped by years of civil war and turmoil.

© AP – RODRIQUE NGOWI