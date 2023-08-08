First modification:
The 1998-2003 Democratic Republic of the Congo war, known as the Second Congo War, caused more deaths than any conflict since World War II. The conflict engulfed their neighbors and millions of Congolese fled their homes as foreign armed forces and rebel groups vied for control of the country’s natural resources. 25 years after the start of the war, ethnic tensions and tensions with neighboring nations such as Rwanda are still present.
