Jean-François Champollion made history 198 years ago. This famous Egyptologist has indeed pierced the secrets of hieroglyphics. It was in 1822 that he presented the result of his work to the Académie des Belles Lettres in Paris. “With Champollion, the floor is given to the Egyptians. Before him, we did not understand the texts. His discovery gives scientists the possibility of accessing the texts”, estimates Olivier Perdu, Egyptologist at the Collège de France.



The study of ancient languages ​​was a passion of Jean-François Champollion and this from an early age. It is thanks to a stone discovered in the Nile delta during the Egyptian campaign of Napoleon that he manages to decipher the hieroglyphics. A scribe had carved a text in ancient Greek and Egyptian, surmounted by hieroglyphics. Champollion then succeeds in the feat of making analogies between words. Thus, it is one of the oldest civilizations, once incomprehensible to us, that he brings to light.

