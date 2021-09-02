The return of Humberto Suazo to Mexican soccer has been one of the most surprising news in this transfer market. The 40-year-old forward will play this tournament with Raya2, Rayados de Monterrey’s affiliate in the Expansion League. The Chilean soccer player was one of the great figures of Liga MX during the past decade and was part of the best Rayados stage in its history. ‘Chupete’ was until recently the historical goalscorer of the Albiazules, but recently he was surpassed by Rogelio Funes Mori.
The arrival of Suazo has generated several reactions. There are communicators who have criticized his return to Mexican soccer due to his age, there are those who doubt the performance he may have and others who consider that his signing is due to the nostalgia market.
In this context, one of the historical figures of Tigres made somewhat controversial statements. Asked if he preferred ‘Chupete’ or André Pierre Gignac, Claudio Núñez, a figure in the UANL team during the 90s and 2000s, chose Suazo.
“They are two greats. It is difficult for someone to reach the institution who achieves what they did. I am a fan of Gignac, Tigres, and my respect … but I prefer the ‘Pacifier’ because it is more unbalancing. For that reason nothing more. The two define very well. (I chose Suazo) because in hand-to-hand and speed, ‘Chupete’ becomes more complete “
– Claudio ‘Diablo’ Núñez in Futbol al Día
André Pierre Gignac has left an indelible mark on Tigres and Liga MX. The French striker is the felines’ all-time top scorer. The forward has played 261 games with the UANL team shirt and has scored 149 goals.
Humberto Suazo, for his part, played 253 duels with the Rayados shirt and scored 121 goals.
