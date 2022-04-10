The Women’s Tri visited the Anguilla team this Saturday, April 9, 2022 in order to continue their journey towards the CONCACAF qualifiers and on this occasion, it was the Raymond E. Guishard Stadium that witnessed a new win by of ours in this tournament.
The Mexicans took a resounding 11-0 victory against the Anguilla team in a result never before achieved for ours. A game that they dominated from start to finish and where Mónica Vergara was able to test several of her youngest soccer players, also mixing experienced players within the Liga MX Femenil such as Greta Espinoza, Alicia Cervantes and Cristina Ferral.
The goals did not take long to fall and at minute 3 of the match, Alicia Cervantes already opened the scoring and put the first for our team, but we barely scored the first goal when a couple of minutes later, ‘Licha’ added her second goal of the match and He put the second for El Tri on the scoreboard. Anguilla did not know how to respond and by minute 14, Mexico was already winning 3-0 with a shot from outside the box by Maricarmen Reyes.
After 3 quick goals, Anguila managed to settle on the pitch and endured almost the rest of the first period without conceding a goal until, in a great play between María Sánchez and Stephany Mayor, the latter made it 4-0 at minute 38 to go at halftime 4-0.
For the start of the second period, Casandra Montero, who was just debuting with the Women’s Tri, debuted with a goal by making it 5-0 against the locals and it would be 10 minutes later when Licha Cervantes would get her hat-trick in a round match for the red and white scorer
Later, with the entry of Diana Ordoñez, who made her debut with the Tri Femenil, two more goals came when the Mexican-American got a double that meant the seventh and ninth goals of the Tri Femenil.
Jimena López put one on the board and the clamp would be closed by Katty Martínez who from the eleven steps put the tenth and concluded with the 11th goal of the game after a great pass from Joseline Montoya.
Thus, the Women’s Tri lived a great afternoon in Anguilla with goals in baskets, dream debuts for Montero and Ordoñez and 3 more points ahead of their return to Mexico to face Puerto Rico in Toluca.
#Historical #win #Womens #Tri #Anguilla #Licha #Cervantes #figure
Leave a Reply