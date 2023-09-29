The strategy of the López Obrador Government on official investigation of Ayotzinapa which was carried out by government of President Peña Nieto is based on a rigged argument: imply that the official meetings to publicize the investigation of the kidnapping of normalistas as “historical truth” were to turn the State instruction to murder the students.

This logic is intended to be applied to the current Morena’s pre-candidate for the Head of Government of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuchplacing it in some meetings to unify the federal government response that was presented as the “historical truth” by attorney Jesús Murillo Karam. But there is no evidence that documents any meeting in which Peña gave direct instructions to the Army of kidnap and murder students.

If the scenario of those meetings allegedly in Los Pinos is analyzed, the current Government’s investigation indicates that only a unitary official narrative was sought to avoid confusing interpretations. In fact, it was a formal meeting to define political and communication responses.

But as far as there are versions, there was never a previous meeting with identified attendees that had been held to make the political decision of the State and its security forces to kidnap 43 studentsto use the corrupt municipal police of Iguala and order from the center of the State the delivery of the students to the Guerreros Unidos criminal group, who are dedicated to drug trafficking to send it to the United States.

The undersecretary of the interior, the former PRD member Alejandro Encinas Rodríguezhas referred to the meetings to define the official response as conspiratorial and responsible for having issued the order to kidnap the students as a decision of the State in the physical figure of the president of the republic.

If reviewed in the last documents distributed by the Secretary of National Defense, he The kidnapping of students and their delivery to Guerreros Unidos was a decision of the municipal authorities of Iguala – belonging to the PRD – and the local police who were at the service of the criminal group.in a scenario of political and security decomposition since 2005 when the PRD came to power in Guerrero.

Criminalize the meeting where federal government authorities defined the official government response to the expert investigation of Ayotzinapa It is nothing more than a distraction maneuver to continue generating the idea that the order to arrest those 43 students and handing them over to Guerreros Unidos was a decision of the Mexican State.

For the same reasons, the imprisonment of the attorney Murillo Karam for having been responsible for the argument of the “historical truth“is an abuse of power and a violation of human rights, unless the current authorities have evidence not officially known until today that Murillo would have been part of the official group that directly ordered the uprising of the students and their delivery to Guerreros Unidos for their disappearance.

Until now, Undersecretary Encinas has criminalized the kidnapping and liquidation of the 43 normalistas as a decision of the State.but has not provided any expert evidence to prove this argument. In an almost insidious way, Encinas has indicated that those responsible for explicitly ordering the death of the students were the State and the Army.despite the delivery of military information that does not prove military criminal responsibility in the event.

The investigation by former PRD member Encinas lacked a fourth hypothesis: the alleged direct responsibility of PRD officials and politicians in Guerrero for their power relations, dependence and complicity with various organized crime gangs in conflict zones, with the direct indication of the general secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval González That the PRD municipal police of Iguala – whose mayor is imprisoned for reasons unrelated to Ayotzinapa – was at the service of Guerreros Unidos and the additional fact that the PRD governor Angel AguirreRivero – a PRI member who joined the PRD through the PRD Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón – was forced to resign in the wake of the kidnapped and missing students.

In this context, there are valid arguments to point out that The repression in Ayotzinapa was the Tlatelolco of the PRD.

