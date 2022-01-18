The match between Barcelona and Real Madrid sold out the available tickets that the Barça club had arranged for the match that will be played on March 30 for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League. “There are no more tickets,” says the poster of the Catalan entity. In less than a week, 85 thousand tickets were sold. In this way, the meeting broke the record for seats acquired for a women’s football match.
There are still more than two months to go before the match, and the seats have also sold out in record time. Barcelona put tickets on sale last Wednesday, January 12 for members, and from Thursday 13 for the general public. In three days there were no more entries. Nobody cares about women’s football? The virtual lines reached more than 100,000 people waiting to buy their ticket for the Camp Nou. The answer is in the numbers.
The previous public attendance record was held by Atlético Madrid and Barcelona. In March 2019, 60,739 spectators filled the stands of Atlético’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium to watch those teams’ match for the Iberdrola League. That had been, until today, the match with the largest number of attendees in the history of Spanish women’s football.
