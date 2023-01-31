United States.- The day of the Coronation of King Carlos III It gets closer every time; after taking the throne in September of last year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother.

And as expected, the royal family will spare no expense for the great event, well They’ve pulled off the epic Spice Girls reuniona moment that will mark the return of the female group to the stage.

According to the Daily Mail, ‘Wannabe‘ will sound once again live after several yearssince the members of the popular group of the 90s will have a very special presentation at the coronation, which is estimated to last for at least three days.

Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Chisholm will wear their Spice Girls costume again after his farewell in 2001 and his last special presentation in 2012.

So far, none of the singers has spoken about it, but the news is expected to be made public shortly.