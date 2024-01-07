Historical! 'The Boy and the Heron' won best animated film at the 2024 Golden Globes. The film by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki for Studio Ghibli won over 'Elements', 'Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse' and other nominees at the ceremony taking place today, January 7, live from the United States.

It is the first time in 18 years, since this precious category of the Golden Globes, which emerges as the brand new winner, a Studio Ghibli production. Likewise, it is the first victory for anime in the entire history of these awards, which are considered the second most famous in the film industry after the Oscars.

Who were the nominees for best animated film at the 2024 Golden Globes?

The 2023 season was full of great premieres in the field of animation, but only 6 titles were measured in this category that today rises 'The Boy and the Heron'. Between the nominated for best animated film at the 2024 Golden Globes 2 productions from the giant Disney appeared:

'The Boy and the Heron'

'Items'

'Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse'

'Super Mario Bros.: The Movie'

'Suzume'

'Wish.'

When does 'The Boy and the Heron' premiere in Peru?

'The Boy and the Heron' has already conquered critics and audiences in other countries, and now it is finally the turn of viewers in Peru. The 2024 Golden Globe-winning animated film will arrive in Peruvian cinemas Thursday, January 11.

What is 'The Boy and the Heron' about?

Also known as 'The Boy and the Heron' due to its international title, 'The Boy and the Heron' is about grief from the perspective of a little boy.

Mahito, 12, lost his mother in a tragedy during World War II. One day, while he is trying to start over in another city with his father and his new wife, a mysterious talking heron tells him that his mother is still alive and he goes in search of her inside an abandoned tower. . However, the boy ends up being transported to a completely new world, where he must face numerous dangers that will put his existence at risk.