The problem of working time and its measurement has crossed Western societies for centuries. The exploration of the evolution of working time over the long term led by the two historians contradicts the simplistic idea of ​​a linear evolution of forms and durations of work which excludes transitions, overlaps and returns in back. The authors explore the link between the transformation of labor into a commodity and the development of “Discipline at work” which guarantees the employer the use of labor power. The authors also wonder about the counterparts to the reduction in working time. A problem they simply pose: “Isn’t what we gain in terms of time count in heavier hours? “ Reconstructing this fascinating history of working time is a way of making the link both with the return of “Complexities of working time” and the topicality of social struggles than with economic controversies and debates by sociologists.