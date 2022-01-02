J. MORENO Madrid Sunday, 2 January 2022, 15:21



Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote have made television history. The presenters of the Antena 3 chimes managed to be audience leaders in the traditional New Year’s Eve broadcast and snatched the first position from TVE, which once again relied on veteran Anne Igartiburu and Jacob Petrus (last-minute substitute for Ana Obregón after his positive for coronavirus) to welcome 2022.

In this way, the Atresmedia chain becomes the reference for New Year’s Eve and is imposed on a TVE that is no longer unbeatable on December 31, an appointment in which the public channel used to shoot its audiences against its competitors. According to a report by the consulting firm Dos30 ‘, drawn up from Kantar Media data, Pedroche and Chicote were leaders with a 33.7% audience share and 6,308,000 viewers compared to Igartiburu and Petrus, who had to conform with the second position by gathering a 22.4% share and 4,185,000 followers.

At the exact minute of twelve grapes (00:00 hours), Antena 3 managed to expand distances (37.9% and 7,534,000) with La 1 (23.9% and 4,758,000) and imposes its leadership in all autonomous communities except in La Rioja and Navarra, where TVE wins. In addition, in Catalonia the special program on TV3 wins (35% and 986,000) and in the Canary Islands regional television sweeps with a 57% audience and 461,000 viewers (island time).

The third position fell, at a great distance, in Telecinco, whose broadcast proposal from the Cadiz town of Vejer de la Frontera, with Paz Padilla and Carlos Sobera, only captivated 7.7% and more than 1.4 million viewers , while La Sexta, which bet on Cristina Pardo and Dani Mateo, was close with 6.3% and 1,173,000 viewers. In this context, La 2 stood out with 4.2% and 791,000 followers and Cuatro scored 1.7% and 313,000 people in front of the small screen.

It was in 2014 when the ‘Zapeando’ collaborator presented her first bells on La Sexta together with Frank Blanco, managing to be the most viewed in the channel’s history to date with 9.6% and more than 1.3 million followers . Given the interest, Atresmedia decided to move Antena 3 to Vallecana, first with Carlos Sobera and later with chef Alberto Chicote as co-presenter. Since then, the private channel has been reducing distances until in 2021 it has consumed the surprise of TVE, which historically has held the leadership on the last night of the year. However, the corporation suffered a last minute replacement after Ana Obregón’s covid positive and had to bet on the driver of ‘Aqui la tierra’ as companion of Anne Igartiburu. The Basque, for her part, added 17 consecutive years as master of ceremonies from Puerta del Sol.

However, the bells also had a great following outside of traditional television with the curious couple that formed the ‘streamer’ Ibai Llanos and the veteran Ramón García on Twitch. Minutes before twelve grapes, up to 800,000 screens were connected to this broadcast, which translated into more than 2.2 million unique users following the event.

‘Cachitos’ surpasses Telecinco



In the ‘prime time’ of New Year’s Eve, José Mota’s special from La 1 stood out as the most watched with a 23.7% share and more than 3.5 million viewers, although it lost follow-up compared to the previous year, when it achieved 27% and 4,598,000 followers. Later, the musical gala ‘Happy 2022!’, Presented by Elena S. Sánchez and Rocío Muñoz, maintained the leadership (23.7% and 3,477,000) while Antena 3 achieved second position with the compilation ‘Adiós, 2021 ‘(15.4% and 2,345,000) and the karaoke’ Cantando al 2022 ‘(18.5% and 2,507,000).

Again, La 2 took the surprise of the night with its ‘Cachitos de Hierro y Cromo’, which came to overtake Telecinco after twelve grapes, in the ‘late night’ strip. The program of the second TVE channel, which opted for a tribute to the Italian Raffaella Carrà prior to the chimes, stood out with its musical review of the RTVE archive by bringing together 13.6% of the audience and 1,853,000 in front of the television. viewers. On the contrary, the gala hosted by Lara Álvarez and Joaquín Prat on Mediaset’s main channel had to settle for a discreet 8.3% screen share and more than 1.1 million viewers.