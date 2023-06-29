Various animal groups today celebrate the bill introduced on Wednesday by South Korean parliamentarian Han Jeoung-ae to prohibit the breeding and slaughter of dogs for human consumption in the Asian country.

(You may be interested in: Chinese rice: What does rice represent in Chinese culture?).

The bill introduced by Han, former Minister of the Environment between 2021 and 2022 with the previous South Korean government, has the support of 10 other parliamentarians, including seats from the ruling People’s Power Party (PPP).

Receive instantly on your Whatsapp, for free, all the Trending, curious, funny and incredible news

One of the groups in defense of animal rights that has welcomed this action the most is the South Korean branch of Humane Society International (HSI), which has collaborated with Han in the elaboration of the proposal trying to include the experience resulting from his program “Models for Change“.

Since 2015, the program has managed to permanently close 18 dog farms for human consumption. (which has meant the rescue and adoption of some 2,700 dogs) with assistance packages so that the owners of these farms can transition to other businesses such as the cultivation of chili peppers.

(Also: Investigation: Men Selling Videos Groping Women On Japan’s Subway.)

“It’s a historic day for animal welfare in South Korea that will hopefully mark the beginning of the end for the dog meat industry in our country.. It is clear that there is a significant social and political momentum to end the dog meat era in South Korea once and for all,” HSI’s director of government affairs in South Korea said in an email today. Seo Bora-mi.

Seo added that Models for Change “provides a blueprint for how we can eliminate this industry in cooperation – rather than seeking conflict – with the hatcheries.”

HSI estimates that around a million dogs are still intensively bred on thousands of farms across the country, “often in extremely poor welfare conditions.”

If the law is approved, breeders of dogs for human consumption would have a period of five years to close their farms and, with the help of public subsidies and training, move to other businesses.

Dog meat consumption in South Korea has fallen dramatically in recent decades as the number of pet-owning households has increased.

Surveys in recent years show that more than 80 percent of South Koreans have never tried dog meat and have no intention of doing so, while most major dog meat markets They have already closed and the Government and various associations have managed to close many farms and slaughterhouses.

(Also: Shooting in Japan leaves two dead; a recruit opened fire in a military camp).

More news

Do you like whole wheat mogollas? We teach you a preparation to do at home

This is how you can prepare chickpea puree quickly and easily

Foods with which you can accompany an arepa paisa in a simple way

EFE